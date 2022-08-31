Seasoned to Taste: Pulled pork a treasure to pass on

One way or another, our families inform our tastes. We grow up relishing the flavors and textures of home, or in other cases, rejecting them. (More than one eight-year-old we know has suddenly refused to eat meat.) If we love what we grew up with and we’re lucky, we’ve learned how to reproduce those favorite dishes in our own kitchens. And sometimes if we’re really lucky, clever cooks discover tips and tricks to create the smell, sight and taste of those treasures with way less trouble.

We were amazed by a pot of pulled pork and black beans at a recent potluck. Complex, subtly spicy, each bite leaving us begging for more. We figured this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to eat the product of a Brazilian-Mexican-American family’s undoubtedly complicated process.

Still, we had to ask. And to our further amazement, the response was, “it’s simple!” Phenomenal flavor from a bottle of salsa verde and a whole lotta garlic. Terrific texture from searing the pork first, then from pureeing a couple of cups of cooked beans and stirring them back in the pot. And a choice of set-it-and-forget-it options. Our friend Carmen notes, “You can use a slow cooker or an instant-pot, if you don't have time and want to throw everything in either and not sear, that is up to you, the searing gives a few pieces a bit different texture and flavor.”

So thanks to Carmen’s tips and tricks, we’re looking forward to a sumptuous September (and fall and winter) with salsa verde-flavored pulled pork and black beans, to eat with rice or warm tortillas or as enchilada filling or…

A treasure to pass on in our family, too!

Pulled Pork Roast Mild Salsa Verde

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3-pound pork shoulder (bone in if available)

1 16 oz bottle of Herdez Salsa Verde (mild)

½ to 1 head of garlic (for pork)

Salt to taste

½ bag to 1 bag of dried frijoles negros

½ to full head of garlic (for beans)

Trim as much fat as you want or can from the pork shoulder

Season with salt and pepper

Sear (optional)

Add to slow cooker or instant-pot

Add the bottle of salsa verde

Add the heads of garlic (whole is fine, you can also chop if you want)

Cook for 5 hours or until you can pull pork apart. The meat will absorb the juices, salsa and flavor.

Black Beans

Follow package directions (soak overnight, cooking, etc.)

Add a ½ head or full head of garlic to the boiling process

Salt for flavor (depends on the amount of black beans; start with a teaspoon and keep going until the salt brings out the flavor and garlic)

Take 1-2 cups of the black beans, the cooked garlic heads and juice and liquify it or blend and add back to the beans.

Notes: Serve with rice or on a warm tortilla. You can use leftovers for enchiladas or it’s delicious to just heat up again.