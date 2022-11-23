Seasoned to Taste: Post-Thanksgiving salad an easy alternative to leftovers

Fortunate are we who are able to feast in thanks-giving this holiday season. Even more lucky if there are leftovers, some would say. We know folks who think the whole point of all that work is to produce the fixin’s for turkey sandwiches.

Others of us prefer a bit of a reset. Much as we love the rich dishes in which we indulge, we’re looking for less gluttony on the day after. Martha Rose Shulman’s adaptation of the classic Cobb Salad offers crunch, color, flexibility and an easy alternative to reheated leftovers. Lay out these ingredients side-by-side on one of the platters you probably haven’t yet put away. Then diners can mix together as they choose. Martha doesn’t call for the classic addition of bacon but of course, you could include it. Grape tomatoes, relish tray leavings, dried cranberries and whatever else you are inspired to offer can also be lined up. Prep all but the avocado in advance, if you like. Another reason to give thanks!

Post-Thanksgiving cobb salad

Ingredients

For the dressing

* 1 small or medium garlic clove

* salt, preferably kosher salt, to taste

* 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

* 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

* 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

* 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

* ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

* ¼ cup canola or grapeseed oil

For the salad

* 2 cups shredded cooked turkey, chicken breast or chicken breast tenders (12 ounces cooked)

* 2 romaine hearts, or 1 romaine heart and 1 head bibb lettuce, cut crosswise in chiffonade

* 1 small head radicchio, cut in chiffonade (optional)

* 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, or 1 tablespoon each parsley and tarragon

* 3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

* 1 large ripe but firm avocado, sliced or diced

* 1 large or 2 medium carrots, peeled and grated

* 2 ounces (about ½ cup) Roquefort or blue cheese, crumbled

* ¼ cup chopped toasted almonds (salted or barbecued if desired)

* 2 tablespoons chopped chives

Make the dressing. Cut the garlic in half and place in a mortar with a generous pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Mash to a paste. Add the thyme and the mustard and mix together. Whisk in the lemon juice, vinegar, remaining olive oil and the canola oil. Set aside.

Combine the lettuces in a large bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the parsley (or parsley and tarragon) and 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Arrange down the center of a large serving platter or wide bowl.

Toss the turkey or chicken with 1 teaspoon of the chives and 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Place on top of the lettuce chiffonade, down the length of the center of the platter.

Season the chopped eggs with salt and pepper and toss with 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Place in a strip next to the turkey or chicken. Toss the grated carrots with 2 teaspoons of the parsley or parsley and tarragon and 1 tablespoon of the vinaigrette. Place in a strip on the other side of the chicken. Slice the avocado, season with salt and pepper. Arrange half down one side of the salad and half down the other. Sprinkle the blue cheese and chopped almonds over everything. Garnish with the remaining parsley and chives. Pour the remaining dressing over all, and bring the salad to the table or buffet. Make sure that each serving is a crosswise serving so that all of the elements of the salad are included.

Tip: All of the elements except the avocado can be prepared a few hours in advance and kept in the refrigerator. Make the dressing and assemble shortly before serving. Yield: 6 as a main dish

Source: Martha Rose Shulman, nytimes.com