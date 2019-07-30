It serves us right. When we were fussing about the cool Nebraska June, we got out our bake-it-in-the-oven recipes to keep from freezing. We lamented that it would never warm up. We should have known that fickle Nebraska would warm up with a vengeance, when we least wanted it, by about a bazillion degrees. Suddenly that food that had seemed so sustaining just days before was almost nauseating.
And now it’s like the roller coasters popping up at county fairs hereabouts. Beastly one day, sweater weather the next. But August awaits, so we know the heat will be on soon enough.
So still plenty of time for long tall glasses of lemonade, with a couple of frozen grapes on the side. Or light and bubbly adult beverages that refresh as well as relax.
Still, we have to eat something. And with the first day of school just a fortnight away, lots of rushing around. Most people, faced with no time, would order pizza. But who can stomach pizza when the sidewalk is hot enough to melt mozzarella?
Still, the flavors of pizza — fresh tomatoes, peppery basil, rich black olives — know no season.
We’ve dug out the brilliant approach of our clever friends Liz and Jo, who come up with a way to have their pizza and eat it, too, even in the heat of summer.
The secret: pizza salad. A flavorful vinaigrette with an unusual preparation twist starts out on the stove briefly, but then it can be blended and once emulsified, it keeps in the fridge for days. The salad combines leafy greens with typical pizza parts — pepperoni, mozzarella, red, yellow, orange and green peppers. And for those of you who eat pizza mainly for the crust, there’s a baked or grilled pizza crust that’s then cut into bite-sized bits — sort of pizza crust croutons, if you will.
This salad is a great alternative, too, for folks who are trying to avoid the calorie calamity that gets delivered in most pizza boxes. Pizza flavor profile without the penalty! Toss it together, toss it down, and then be on your way for summer fun.
Tomato Basil Dressing
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and coarsely chopped
½ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic, sliced
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
Salad
3 medium tomatoes (about 1 pound), cored and coarsely chopped
½ pound mozzarella cheese, diced
½ cup loosely packed basil leaves
6 cups green leaf lettuce pieces
2 ounces thinly sliced pepperoni (about 28 slices)
1 ready-to-use Italian pizza bread shell crust (about 1 pound)
Heat oven to 450 degrees
For dressing, mix tomatoes, oil and garlic in a small skillet or sauce pan. Cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes breaking apart tomatoes with a spoon. Transfer to blender. Add vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, and basil. Blend. Set aside.
Bake prepared pizza crust on oven rack in 450 degree oven forr 6-8 minutes or until shell is crisp and lightly browned.
Meanwhile, combine tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, lettuce and other favorite pizza ingredients in a large bowl. Slice pizza crust into bite-sized pizzas. Just before serving, add pieces of crust and dressing to bowl and toss together.