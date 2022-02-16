Seasoned to Taste: Phyllo cake definitely sweet and different

“And now for something completely different,” the mad lads from Monty Python used to say.

This silly catchphrase resurfaced when we were looking for a way to shake off the February blahs. “Broken phyllo cake” sounded completely different. But I made us recall “poke cakes” from way back, with sweet syrup poured over a toothpick-perforated cake. While the poking and pouring is the same, the batter base and resulting sweet is, well, completely different.

It's also fun to make. Cutting up phyllo and tossing the strands to toast feels a little silly. And the post-baking poking is almost as satisfying as popping bubble wrap. Note you’ll need a cake pan with at least 2-inch sides to contain the syrup as it slowly sinks in. (We used a spring-form pan set on a baking sheet to ensure no leaks from the somewhat liquid batter. Easy peasy.)

As a garnish for this unusual sweet, why not dial up “And Now for Something Completely Different,” the best of Monty Python sketches, available for streaming. Sweetness and light, indeed!

Broken phyllo cake with orange and bay

1 cup white sugar

4 3-inch strips orange zest, plus ½ cup orange juice

1 3-inch cinnamon stick

2 cardamom pods, lightly smashed

3 bay leaves

½ cup water

8 ounces phyllo, thawed

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 cup grape seed or other neutral oil

5 large eggs

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon table salt

To make syrup, combine sugar, orange zest strips and juice, cinnamon, cardamom, bay and ½ cup water in a small pan. Simmer over medium-high, stirring to dissolve the sugar; transfer to a 2-cup liquid measure or small bowl. Cool to room temperature.

Heat oven to 350 degrees with rack in the middle. Mist a 9-by-2-inch round cake pan with cooking spray, line the bottom with a round of kitchen parchment, then mist the parchment. Roll thawed phyllo lengthwise, then slice the roll crosswise ½-inch thick. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet, using your hands to unfurl and separate the strips. Distribute in an even layer and bake until brittle and light golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes, scraping up and flipping the phyllo once about halfway through; it’s fine if many of the pieces break as they’re turning. Cool on the baking sheet.

Beat sugar and grated orange zest on medium until fragrant, about 30 seconds. With mixer on low, add yogurt, oil, eggs, baking powder and salt. Increase to medium and beat until well combined, about 1 minute, scraping bowl as needed. Scrape any zest stuck to the paddle attachment back into the bowl. Add half of the phyllo to the batter base and fold in with a silicone spatula until reduced in volume by half and phyllo is almost evenly moistened. Add remaining phyllo and fold until well combined and no dry patches remain.

Pour batter into prepared pan and spread in an even layer without compressing the phyllo. Bake until deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the center of the cake comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. When the cake is almost done, strain the syrup. Set cake on a wire rack. Using a toothpick, immediately poke holes through the cake’s thickness every ½ inch or so. Slowly pour half the syrup evenly onto the warm cake, then let stand for about 5 minutes for syrup to soak in. Slowly pour on remaining syrup. The cake will not immediately take in all of the syrup, so liquid will flood the pan; this is normal. Cool until room temperature and all the syrup has been absorbed, at least 2 hours. Run a paring knife around the inside edge of the pan to loosen the cake, then invert onto a platter. Lift off the pan and peel off the parchment. Reinvert the cake onto a serving plate.

Source: adapted by Rose Hattabaugh from Marianna Lievaditaki, milkstreet.com

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

