Seasoned to Taste: Peanut Butter Overnight Oats and Pat’s Granola

Now comes autumn. Another season arrives with its typical traditions truncated, if not completely canceled. But the flavors and favorites of the fall offer some consolation.

After a summer’s worth of smoothies, there’s something soothing and satisfying about getting back to a bit more substantial breakfast. The oatmeal that seemed leaden in the heat is now just the thing to fuel us for the nippy and challenging days ahead. And the good news is that with just a little advanced prep you can have a hearty and healthy grab-and-go starter to carry you through till lunch.

Our friend Whitney discovered that Peanut Butter Overnight Oats is a night-before no-brainer. In the morning she adds some fresh fruit for the staying power a high school teacher needs to juggle both on-site students and Zoomies. Lots of variations to this template; still satisfying with half the nut butter and none of the sweetener called for.

Or if you want some crunch in your bowl to match the season’s sidewalk sounds, try Dan’s friend Pat’s Granola. More than 5 minutes before bedtime is required here, but once baked, this golden granola is ready when you are. Double the recipe, which can be frozen, so you’ll have a stash for those mornings you need to dash.

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats