Seasoned to Taste: Peanut Butter Overnight Oats and Pat’s Granola

Now comes autumn. Another season arrives with its typical traditions truncated, if not completely canceled. But the flavors and favorites of the fall offer some consolation.
After a summer’s worth of smoothies, there’s something soothing and satisfying about getting back to a bit more substantial breakfast. The oatmeal that seemed leaden in the heat is now just the thing to fuel us for the nippy and challenging days ahead. And the good news is that with just a little advanced prep you can have a hearty and healthy grab-and-go starter to carry you through till lunch.
Our friend Whitney discovered that Peanut Butter Overnight Oats is a night-before no-brainer. In the morning she adds some fresh fruit for the staying power a high school teacher needs to juggle both on-site students and Zoomies. Lots of variations to this template; still satisfying with half the nut butter and none of the sweetener called for.
Or if you want some crunch in your bowl to match the season’s sidewalk sounds, try Dan’s friend Pat’s Granola. More than 5 minutes before bedtime is required here, but once baked, this golden granola is ready when you are. Double the recipe, which can be frozen, so you’ll have a stash for those mornings you need to dash.
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or sub other dairy-free milks, such as coconut, soy or hemp)
3/4 tablespoon chia seeds (or ground flaxseed)
2 tablespoons natural salted peanut butter or almond butter (creamy or crunchy or sub other nut or seed butter)
1 tablespoon maple syrup (or coconut sugar, organic brown sugar or stevia to taste)
1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats
OPTIONAL TOPPINGS
Sliced banana, strawberries or raspberries
Flaxseed meal or additional chia seed
Granola
INSTRUCTIONS: Add ingredients to a Mason jar or small bowl with lid and stir. Peanut butter doesn't need to be completely mixed with the almond milk.
Add oats and stir a few more times. Then press down with a spoon to ensure all oats have been moistened and are immersed in almond milk.
Cover securely with a lid or seal and set in the refrigerator overnight (or for at least 6 hours) to set.
The next day, open and enjoy as is or garnish with desired toppings. Or heat oats in the microwave for 45-60 seconds (ensure there's room at the top of your jar for expansion), or transfer oats to a saucepan and heat over medium heat until warmed through. Add more liquid as needed if oats get too thick/dry.
Keeps in the refrigerator for 2-3 days, though best within the first 12-24 hours.
Source: minimalistbaker.com, adapted from eatingbirdfood.com
Pat’s Granola
4 cups whole oats
1 cup slice almonds (or walnuts)
1/2 cup canola oil
1/2 cup honey (or replace a couple of tablespoons of honey with one of molasses and one of maple syrup)
1/2 cup wheat germ
1/2 cup sunflower seed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup coconut (flakes)
1 cup craisins to add at the end when cooling
INSTRUCTIONS: Spray 2 large baking pans with cooking spray and divide oats, nuts, wheat germ, seeds and coconut between them. In a saucepan gently heat oil, honey (or other sweeteners), salt and vanilla and mix well. Pour liquids over dry ingredients and mix well. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Rotate pans. After 30 minutes if granola seems dry and is golden, remove and let cool. If not, bake in additional 5-minute increments. After removing pans loosen granola with spatula (otherwise it will stick). Add craisins when cool. Can be frozen.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
