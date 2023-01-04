Seasoned to Taste: Pasta dish robust enough to prompt clean plates for all

The gathering of our kith and kin usually bears the promise of festive feasting. But it’s the process, cooking together, that’s almost better than the results. Learning and laughing across generations is surely the sweetest dish of all.

When Uncle Darren packed the pasta attachments for our Kitchen Aid mixer and his pasta drying rack he got some curious, then envious looks at airport security. And when he got the under-10 brigade involved in pasta production, perhaps a new holiday tradition was born.

Best of all, the fabulous fresh fettuccine was incorporated into a plate o’ pleasure that can be adapted to our post-holiday worlds. Purchased pasta will work just fine. Roasting the asparagus in the oven drizzled with olive oil, instead of just tossing it into boiling water, adds another dimension. If you find yourself short, like Aunt Mollie did, of the specified amounts of crème fraiche and heavy cream, a dollop of mascarpone blends in perfectly. Top each serving with some fresh lemon zest and you’ve got a dish that’s both robust enough for winter, but a harbinger of spring. And one that prompts “buon appetito and piatto pulitto” (clean plate) for eaters aged 5 to 80!

Creamy pasta with salmon, asparagus and peas

Ingredients

* 3 fresh or thawed salmon fillets (4-5 oz. each)

* kosher salt, sea salt & black pepper

* 1 tablespoon butter

* ½ pound long pasta like bavette or linguine

* 12-15 medium to thick stalks of asparagus

* 5 ounces creme fraiche

* ¾ cup heavy cream

* 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (to taste)

* reserved starchy pasta water

* 1 cup frozen peas

Directions

Set a large pot of water, seasoned liberally with kosher salt, over high heat and bring to a boil.

Pat the salmon dry and season one side with sea salt & pepper. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the pat of butter to melt. When hot, place the salmon fillets seasoned side down and cook without touching them until nicely browned and turning opaque on the bottom half up to almost the middle, about 4 minutes. Flip and brown the other side until fully cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest.

Add creme fraiche and cream to the skillet, mixing them in with the browned butter from the salmon and heat up over low heat as it melts together. Add tarragon and season with sea salt & pepper to taste, then turn heat off under skillet.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook until al dente according to package directions

Meanwhile, strip outer layers of the asparagus off with a vegetable peeler from below the tip all the way down, then break off the ends where they naturally bend. Chop each stock into 1-inch pieces and add the biggest pieces to the boiling pasta 4 to 5 minutes away from being done, then the thinner pieces a minute or so later.

Place the frozen peas in the bottom of a colander. When pasta is done, scoop out a mugful of the pasta water, then drain pasta and asparagus over the peas in the colander.

Add a few tablespoons of the pasta water to the cream in the skillet to thin it out a bit and taste and adjust for seasoning (rewarm if necessary). Add the pasta, asparagus, and peas to the skillet and mix well with the sauce, adding more reserved pasta water as necessary (the pasta will soak up a lot of the sauce).

Serve in four individual plates with pieces of salmon and a sprinkling of freshly ground pepper.