Seasoned to Taste: Parfait cake perfect for celebrations

This June is bustin’ out with milestone occasions.
Many long-deferred family gatherings, especially weddings and memorials bring special joy, even amid loss. Graduations, reunions, even outdoor music events seem momentous, this year. The calendar is dictating milestone birthdays for some. And this year, hallelujah, they can be celebrated together with a milestone birthday cakes.
Our friend Pat constructed an epic dessert for an 80th that mostly just takes time. Lots of steps, but they combine to create something extraordinary. Peach and raspberry purees and whipped cream whisked into what’s essentially the custard base you’d make for ice cream are the star of this frozen dessert. Oh, and fresh raspberries. Oh, and a lacy, white chocolate “fence.”
Even if we don’t have a milestone occasion, maybe just getting to June 2021 is momentous enough. Let us eat cake!
Raspberry and Peach Parfait Cake
Parfait cake
Nonstick vegetable oil spray
1 13-ounce package soft coconut macaroons
½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
1½ teaspoons grated lemon peel
3 large peaches (about 20 ounces), peeled, pitted, diced
3 half-pint containers raspberries
2½ cups chilled heavy whipping cream
9 large egg yolks
¾ cup sugar
1/3 cup light corn syrup
2 tablespoons (quarter stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
2 tablespoons peach schnapps
Decoration
5 ounces imported white chocolate, finely chopped
Compote and topping
6 large peaches (about 2½ pounds), peeled, pitted, thinly sliced
½ cup sugar
1/3 cup peach schnapps
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
3 half-pint containers raspberries (for topping)
Spray 9-inch springform pan with 3-inch-high sides with nonstick spray. Finely grind macaroons, almonds and lemon peel in processor. Press half of mixture over bottom of prepared pan.
Puree peaches in processor. Transfer puree to heavy deep-sided saucepan and bring to simmer over medium heat. Cook until reduced to 1 cup, stirring often, about 10 minutes (color of puree will darken slightly). Transfer to bowl and chill until cool, about 15 minutes.
Puree raspberries in processor. Strain through sieve set over medium bowl, pressing to extract as much fruit as possible. Chill puree.
Whisk quarter cup cream, egg yolks, sugar, corn syrup and butter in large metal bowl to combine. Set bowl over saucepan of simmering water (do not allow bottom of bowl to touch water). Whisk constantly until parfait base thickens and thermometer inserted into base registers 160 degrees, about 8 minutes.
Remove bowl from over water. Using electric mixer, beat parfait base until billowy and completely cool, about 8 minutes. Divide between 2 medium bowls (about 1 cup parfait base in each bowl). Beat remaining 2¼ cups cream in large bowl until medium peaks form. Fold cool peach puree and schnapps into 1 parfait base, then fold in half of whipped cream. Spread peach parfait in prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining macaroon mixture over. Place in freezer.
Fold 1 cup of raspberry puree (reserve remaining puree for another use) into parfait base in second bowl. Fold in remaining whipped cream. Spread parfait over macaroon mixture in pan. Cover; freeze at least 8 hours and up to 2 days.
Decoration
Fold 30x7-inch strip aluminum foil lengthwise in half to form 30x3½-inch strip.
Microwave white chocolate in glass bowl for 10-second intervals until chocolate just begins to melt; stir until smooth. Pour into small resealable plastic bag. Cut tip off 1 corner of bag. Pipe white chocolate over foil strip in lacy design. Let stand until chocolate sets, about 10 minutes.
Using heated knife, cut around parfait cake to loosen; remove pan sides. Holding foil strip upright and parallel to bottom of cake, place one end against cake, white chocolate side in. Gently press strip completely around cake like a fence, leaving overhang. Freeze 10 minutes. Starting at overhang, carefully peel off foil. Trim off chocolate overhang. Cover; return cake to freezer for up to 12 hours.
Compote and topping
Combine all ingredients except raspberries in large bowl; let compote stand at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Arrange raspberries atop cake. Cut cake into wedges. Serve with compote.
Ghiradelli, Lindt or Perugina white chocolate give best results.
Source: Dede Wilson, Bon Appetit
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com