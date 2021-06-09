Seasoned to Taste: Parfait cake perfect for celebrations

Puree raspberries in processor. Strain through sieve set over medium bowl, pressing to extract as much fruit as possible. Chill puree.

Whisk quarter cup cream, egg yolks, sugar, corn syrup and butter in large metal bowl to combine. Set bowl over saucepan of simmering water (do not allow bottom of bowl to touch water). Whisk constantly until parfait base thickens and thermometer inserted into base registers 160 degrees, about 8 minutes.

Remove bowl from over water. Using electric mixer, beat parfait base until billowy and completely cool, about 8 minutes. Divide between 2 medium bowls (about 1 cup parfait base in each bowl). Beat remaining 2¼ cups cream in large bowl until medium peaks form. Fold cool peach puree and schnapps into 1 parfait base, then fold in half of whipped cream. Spread peach parfait in prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining macaroon mixture over. Place in freezer.

Fold 1 cup of raspberry puree (reserve remaining puree for another use) into parfait base in second bowl. Fold in remaining whipped cream. Spread parfait over macaroon mixture in pan. Cover; freeze at least 8 hours and up to 2 days.

Decoration

Fold 30x7-inch strip aluminum foil lengthwise in half to form 30x3½-inch strip.