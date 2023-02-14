It’s party time! For lotsa folks around the world, the approach of Lent gets the good times rollln’. Mardi Gras, Carnaval, whatever you call it, you can party down in more than 50 countries across the globe. Food traditions vary, but feasting is a festival feature at any celebration.

But the days are dwindling down to a precious few. Next Tuesday is the day in some traditions to use up all the rich eggs, butter, sugar, and other satiating stuff before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. “Shrove Tuesday” is a lot less flamboyant than Mardi Gras. Still, its simple, signature dish — pancakes -- is part of a tasty tradition.

Simple but not always foolproof. My father produced feathery, flavorful pancakes whether he was cooking over a campfire or his favorite electric skillet. One of his time-saving tricks was to start off with a dry mix. In trying to channel his flapjack flippin’ finesse, we’ve been searching around for pancake mix that produces results like our childhood memories.

Enter the experimenters from Cook’s Country, who created the aptly-named “Better-Than-the-Box Pancake Mix. They combined all-purpose and cake flour to make the cakes “sturdy yet tender.” Their secret ingredient? Malted milk powder to impart a subtle, sweet, nutty flavor. Butter, of course. And when stirring up a batch, buttermilk adds a higher rise.

This do-ahead is both better than and outside the box. Since the butter is whirled in, it gets kept in an airtight container in the freezer rather than on your pantry shelf. So if you do give up sweet stuff for Lent, this mix will be there, waiting for Easter brunch.

Once off the griddle, we slather these either with our friend Jimmy’s own Minnesota maple syrup or a Nebraska product that’s become our new favorite. Sandhill Cowboy’s Syrup, a combo of wild chokecherries and wild plums made by folks at Rafter 7s, is the better-than-maple topping for our better-than-the-box pancakes!

Better-Than-The-Box Pancake Mix

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups cake flour

1 cup non-fat milk powder

¾ cup malted milk powder

⅓ cup sugar

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon salt 1

2 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces

Process all ingredients in food processor until no lumps remain and mixture is texture of wet sand, about 2 minutes. Freeze in airtight container for up to 2 months.

Makes about 6 cups of mix, enough for 3 batches of 8 pancakes each

To make 8 pancakes: Whisk 2 cups mix, 2 lightly beaten large eggs, and ½ cup buttermilk in large bowl until smooth. Pour ¼- cup portions of pancake batter onto lightly oiled large nonstick skillet or griddle and cook over medium-low heat until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining batter as desired. Serve. (If you don’t have buttermilk, make clabbered milk by whisking ½ tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice into ½ cup whole or low-fat milk and letting the mixture thicken for 10 minutes.)

Source: Cook’s Country