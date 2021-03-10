Seasoned to Taste: Pack on the nutrition, not the pounds

Making every day a holiday, or trying to in these tough times, may add some joy to your life. But making each day a holiday foodwise affects both our waistlines and our health. When we’re restricted in so many ways, especially socially and geographically, we tend to rationalize less-than-ideal choices.
So the "treat yo self" attitude adds up to extra calories consumed every day. And it's no holiday the next time we step on the scale or struggle to get into clothes that used to fit.
When we combine the frequent "treat” inclination with readily accessible, inexpensive and unhealthy food, it's no big surprise that we are becoming bigger people. A 2015 study showed that almost 60% of our calories come from “ultra-processed foods.” These include the “industrial formulations, which, besides salt, sugar, oils and fats, include substances not used in culinary preparations.” You know, like the spray-on flavor combos on chips. Nutritionists are particularly worried about the “additives used to imitate sensorial qualities of minimally processed foods and their culinary preparations.”
Ashley Gearhardt and other psychologists developed the Yale Food Addiction Scale to determine the extent to which people get addicted to this ultra-processed stuff. At the top of the list people identified as addictive: pizza, chocolate, potato chips, cookies, ice cream, French fries and cheeseburgers. Not made-at-home versions but industrial food stripped of fiber, water and protein that slow their absorption. "Then their most pleasurable ingredients are refined and processed into products that are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, enhancing their ability to light up regions of the brain that regulate reward, emotion and motivation.”
Most of these foods beckon from every gas station, vending machine, drive-thru, employee lounge and at most of our spring and summer holiday gatherings.
So part of the trick is to wean yourself from those addicting foods with great-tasting alternatives that pack on nutrition, rather than pounds. Like the shredded beet and carrot salad our friend Sarah shared. This beautiful, satisfying, simple salad is not only good for you, but it's easy to do ahead of time. And its intriguing flavors and rich colors can actually compete with the multicolored not-found-in-nature-flavored chips. You just have to choose a better way to “treat yo self!”
Beet and Carrot Salad with Coriander and Sesame Salt
* 3½ tablespoons minced shallots
* 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
* 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
* 1 tablespoon white miso (fermented soybean paste)
* 1 teaspoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
* ½ teaspoon finely grated orange peel
* ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
* 1½ teaspoons coriander seeds
* 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
* ¾ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
* 4 (2-inch-diameter) red beets, peeled
* 1 pound carrots, peeled
Directions: Whisk shallots, vinegar, orange juice, miso, ginger and orange peel in medium bowl. Let stand 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Gradually whisk in oil. Toast coriander seeds in small skillet over medium heat until just beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Cool. Transfer to spice mill or mortar; process or crush with pestle until coarsely ground. Add sesame seeds to same skillet. Toast over medium heat until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add coarse salt; stir for 30 seconds. Transfer sesame salt to small bowl and cool. (Dressing and toasted spices can be made one day ahead.) Cover and chill dressing. Store toasted coriander and sesame salt in separate airtight containers at room temperature.
Using a shredding disc on a processor or a box grater, coarsely grate beets and carrots. Transfer vegetables to large bowl. Add enough dressing to coat lightly. Add coriander and 1 tablespoon sesame salt. Toss to coat. Let marinate at room temperature 30 minutes. Season salad to taste with salt and pepper. (Can be made 4 hours ahead. Cover and chill.)
Toss salad, adding additional dressing, if desired. Sprinkle with remaining sesame salt and serve, spooned onto a bed of beet greens, spinach or arugula. Serves 8. Note: White miso (shiro miso) is available in the refrigerated Asian foods section of some supermarkets and at natural foods stores and Japanese markets.
Source: Molly Stevens, bonappetit.com.
