Seasoned to Taste: Pack on the nutrition, not the pounds

Making every day a holiday, or trying to in these tough times, may add some joy to your life. But making each day a holiday foodwise affects both our waistlines and our health. When we’re restricted in so many ways, especially socially and geographically, we tend to rationalize less-than-ideal choices.

So the "treat yo self" attitude adds up to extra calories consumed every day. And it's no holiday the next time we step on the scale or struggle to get into clothes that used to fit.

When we combine the frequent "treat” inclination with readily accessible, inexpensive and unhealthy food, it's no big surprise that we are becoming bigger people. A 2015 study showed that almost 60% of our calories come from “ultra-processed foods.” These include the “industrial formulations, which, besides salt, sugar, oils and fats, include substances not used in culinary preparations.” You know, like the spray-on flavor combos on chips. Nutritionists are particularly worried about the “additives used to imitate sensorial qualities of minimally processed foods and their culinary preparations.”