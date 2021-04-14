Seasoned to taste: Oven-roasted chicken shawarma 'makes do' deliciously

Words of wisdom from an earlier generation that lived through plenty of hard times: “Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do. Do without.” Different sources cite different sources for this saying, but it had vital meaning during the Great Depression and the rationing that affected all U.S. citizens in World War II.
These days, many of us are “making do” by eschewing chewing up our favorite restaurant fare. What we can’t go out to eat, we’re trying to make at home. But the happy moral to this story: “making do” can turn into “making new.” The tastes and textures of our home versions might approximate the original closely enough to satisfy at least some craving. And even if you don’t get the precise original, you might end up with something so tasty that you’re inspired to figure out ways to adapt it to your current reality.
Sam Sifton’s oven-roasted version of chicken shawarma takes the “flavor bomb” elements of the classic rotisserie street food and doesn’t precisely replicate, but surely satiates. Better yet, you can “make it do” by substituting what you have on hand (we had chicken breasts, not thighs; tortillas, not pita bread.) And we made two rather different meals with the meat. One with a breast cut in strips, but rolled in a tortilla with more Mexican style sides (picante sauce, black beans, avocado) than the typical Middle East accompaniments. The other breast we left whole until serving time, sliced it across and put those slices on top of a bed of farro with yogurt topping and steamed broccoli on the side. Neither exactly “shawarma.” Both totally delicious.
Sifton suggests you “serve with pita and tahini, chopped cucumbers and tomatoes, some olives, chopped parsley, and some feta.” Sides could include fried eggplant, hummus swirled with harissa, rice or rice pilaf. He reproduces the traditional white sauce by mixing plain yogurt with mayonnaise, lemon juice, and garlic. (We added dried parsley, dried mint, and sumac to great effect.) Hot sauce of your choice adds another pungent punch. Flavor bomb, indeed!
Easy to mix marinade, a bit of time in the oven, and “making do” makes a mighty fine meal!
Oven-roasted chicken shawarma
2 lemons, juiced
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil (I used 2 tablespoons)
6 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed and minced (I used 3)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper (I used 1)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons paprika
½ teaspoon turmeric
a pinch of ground cinnamon
red pepper flakes, to taste
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or breasts)
1 large red onion, peeled and quartered (I omitted)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Prepare a marinade for the chicken. Combine the lemon juice, half-cup olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, turmeric, cinnamon and red pepper flakes in a large bowl, then whisk to combine. Add the chicken and toss well to coat. Cover and store in refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.
When ready to cook, heat oven to 425 degrees. Use the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to grease a rimmed sheet pan. Add the quartered onion to the chicken and marinade, and toss once to combine. Remove the chicken and onion from the marinade, and place on the pan, spreading everything evenly across it.
Put the chicken in the oven and roast until it is browned, crisp at the edges and cooked through, about 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, allow to rest 2 minutes, then slice into bits. (To make the chicken even more crisp, set a large pan over high heat, add a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan, then the sliced chicken, and sauté until everything curls tight in the heat.*) Scatter the parsley over the top and serve with tomatoes, cucumbers, pita, white sauce, hot sauce, olives, fried eggplant, feta, rice — really anything you desire.
* Other readers suggest simply slicing meat, then returning to oven under the broiler briefly to get the “crisp” finish.
Source: Sam Sifton, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com