Seasoned to taste: Oven-roasted chicken shawarma 'makes do' deliciously

Words of wisdom from an earlier generation that lived through plenty of hard times: “Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do. Do without.” Different sources cite different sources for this saying, but it had vital meaning during the Great Depression and the rationing that affected all U.S. citizens in World War II.

These days, many of us are “making do” by eschewing chewing up our favorite restaurant fare. What we can’t go out to eat, we’re trying to make at home. But the happy moral to this story: “making do” can turn into “making new.” The tastes and textures of our home versions might approximate the original closely enough to satisfy at least some craving. And even if you don’t get the precise original, you might end up with something so tasty that you’re inspired to figure out ways to adapt it to your current reality.