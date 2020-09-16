Seasoned to Taste: Out of many ingredients, one delicious sheet pan dinner

E pluribus unum — out of many, one. This phrase on the Great Seal of the United States became official in 1782. It’s jingling around in the pockets of those of us who still carry coins. The phrase that originally noted that 13 colonies became one nation has in the centuries since become shorthand for a genius of America — out of people from many places, and those already here, one nation.
“Out of many, one” underlies what’s for dinner these days. Many of us try to figure out what we can cook with what we have on hand, rather than making quick jaunts for just the right ingredient. Surely we can put some stuff together and call it dinner, right?
These culinary compilations are often reflective of flavor profiles and techniques brought as “immigrant gifts to American life.” Sometimes those varying styles combine with new approaches to an old favorite. Out of many, one.
So it was that we tried out a new-to-us variation on the sheet pan dinner. This one mimics the Chinese restaurant-style classic cashew chicken, but without the focus required for good wok cooking. Chop this stuff up, put it on the sheet and tend to something else for a bit. This template invites variation. We used almonds since we had no cashews, added celery slices and chunks of broccoli stems for additional crunch and used about of tablespoon of fresh grated ginger instead of the minuscule called for. Red pepper flakes or chilis could kick this up. Different proteins could replace chicken.
A little chopping, a little saucing and, in very little time, out of many: one delicious dinner!
Sheet pan cashew chicken
6 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
¾ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
½ teaspoon fresh minced ginger
2 cloves garlic minced
2 tablespoons cornstarch
½ cup water plus more as needed to thin out sauce
For the chicken and vegetables
2 medium skinless, boneless chicken thighs or breasts cut into 1-inch cubes
Salt and black pepper to taste
1½ cups broccoli florets about 1 head
1 red bell pepper cut into chunks
½ green bell pepper cut into chunks (optional — for extra color)
⅔ cup roasted unsalted cashews
Optional garnishes
Toasted sesame seeds and chopped green onions
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together soy sauce, hoisin sauce, vinegar, honey, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, cornstarch and water until combined. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently, until sauce thickens and bubbles. Remove from heat and set aside.
For the chicken and vegetables, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or foil coated with cooking spray and set aside.
Season chicken with salt and black pepper then drizzle spoonfuls of sauce over the chicken coating well on both sides. Reserve at least half the sauce for later.
Cook in preheated oven for 8 minutes then remove the pan.
Arrange the broccoli florets, bell peppers and cashews in a single layer around the chicken. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and drizzle spoonfuls of the sauce and toss everything to coat. Return to the oven and cook for another 8-12 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.
Remove pan from oven and drizzle with remaining sauce. Serve over rice or quinoa and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds, if desired.
Source: therecipecritic.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
