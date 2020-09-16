Seasoned to Taste: Out of many ingredients, one delicious sheet pan dinner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

E pluribus unum — out of many, one. This phrase on the Great Seal of the United States became official in 1782. It’s jingling around in the pockets of those of us who still carry coins. The phrase that originally noted that 13 colonies became one nation has in the centuries since become shorthand for a genius of America — out of people from many places, and those already here, one nation.

“Out of many, one” underlies what’s for dinner these days. Many of us try to figure out what we can cook with what we have on hand, rather than making quick jaunts for just the right ingredient. Surely we can put some stuff together and call it dinner, right?

These culinary compilations are often reflective of flavor profiles and techniques brought as “immigrant gifts to American life.” Sometimes those varying styles combine with new approaches to an old favorite. Out of many, one.