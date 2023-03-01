Some recipes are presented like road maps. Follow the instructed route and you end up at your destination: dinner. But others are more like entries in a guidebook. You not only get a path laid out, you’re given options to consider. Depending on who’s on the journey with you, alternate routes are offered. Best of all are suggestions for how to get where you want with whatever you happen to have left in your tank.

Yotam Ottolenghi is one of our favorite chef/guides because he leads our journey, but leaves us choices. A delicious destination in one easy dish, with flavors from far away. The exotic eating is reached with stuff on hand in most pantries. And we even learned about new fuel we can use to fill out other foods.

One-Pan Paprika Chicken with Lentils, Squash and Daqa is a meal in itself. No worries if you don’t have all items listed in the dish’s name. “Feel free to swap out the kabocha squash for root vegetables, such as sweet potato or celery root,” our guide notes. Other lentils can be used, but French green retain better texture. And the intriguing “daqa” is a simple to make vinegar-based condiment, “most commonly used in Egyptian koshari, a hearty dish of rice, pasta and lentils.” We agree that daqa will be a fuel-enhancer “to brighten stews, braises and anything that needs an acidic lift.”

Pack up your dish, pull it into your oven for about an hour, and destination dinner is straight ahead!

One-pan paprika chicken with lentils, squash and daqa

Ingredients

* 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2¼ pounds)

* ¾ pound skin-on kabocha squash, seeds removed, cut into about 6 (1- inch-thick) wedges

* 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons ground sweet paprika (I used half sweet, half smoked)

* 3 tablespoons olive oil

* Fine sea salt

* 2 small yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced

* 3 garlic cloves, minced

* 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, lightly toasted

* 8 ounces (1 heaping cup) uncooked French green lentils, rinsed

* 2 cups chicken stock

* ¾ cup sour cream

* ¼ cup finely chopped chives

* 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, plus 1 tablespoon picked leaves for serving

* 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

* ½ teaspoon granulated sugar

Directions

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, squash, 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon salt; set aside.

Place the onions, 2 garlic cloves, ½ teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon salt and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 2 teaspoons paprika in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and mix to combine. Roast for 10 minutes, stirring halfway, until the onions are lightly colored. Stir in the lentils, chicken stock and a little of the 1 cup of water. Arrange the squash wedges and the chicken, skin-side up, on top and roast for another 20 minutes, until the chicken skin is deeply golden. Turn the oven down to 350 degrees, add water if more liquid needed, and cook for another 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the squash is nicely softened. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the sour cream, chives, and dill; set aside. To make the daqa, mix the remaining garlic and cumin with the vinegar, sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons of water. When ready, remove the bake from the oven and top with spoonfuls of the sour cream mixture. Pour over the daqa and sprinkle with the extra dill. Serve hot, straight out of the baking dish. 6 servings