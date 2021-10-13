Seasoned to Taste: Old favorite makes new-world evolution

Here’s a story (and a recipe) that started a long time ago. Way back in 1997, a friend had a cardiac blockage and had to have a stent put in. His friend, a committed vegetarian, gave him her copy of The Moosewood Cookbook, to help him start reforming his diet. He did so, “not to any extreme but with conviction that it was the right and healthy thing to do.” (Must have been; 24 years later he’s still here to revise recipes and share with us!)

That same year, Florida vegetable grower Andrew Chu started marketing the “grape” tomatoes he’d planted with seeds imported from Taiwan. Back then, the end of the homegrown tomato season meant we were relegated to flavorless fruit grown to be shipped, not savored. But these little guys, smaller, sweeter, and less squirty than cherry tomatoes, opened a whole new world. Now they’re available just about everywhere, in multi-hued varieties, ready for snacks or a myriad dishes.