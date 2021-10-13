Seasoned to Taste: Old favorite makes new-world evolution

Here’s a story (and a recipe) that started a long time ago. Way back in 1997, a friend had a cardiac blockage and had to have a stent put in. His friend, a committed vegetarian, gave him her copy of The Moosewood Cookbook, to help him start reforming his diet. He did so, “not to any extreme but with conviction that it was the right and healthy thing to do.” (Must have been; 24 years later he’s still here to revise recipes and share with us!)
That same year, Florida vegetable grower Andrew Chu started marketing the “grape” tomatoes he’d planted with seeds imported from Taiwan. Back then, the end of the homegrown tomato season meant we were relegated to flavorless fruit grown to be shipped, not savored. But these little guys, smaller, sweeter, and less squirty than cherry tomatoes, opened a whole new world. Now they’re available just about everywhere, in multi-hued varieties, ready for snacks or a myriad dishes.
Fast forward a couple of decades and our friend Richard revised Moosewood’s classic Tabbouli recipe with ingredients hard to get or non-existent in 1997. Spanish olive oil. Persian cucumbers. Wild Wonders grape tomatoes. He used less garlic and mint than called for, got the cukes from Trader Joes and the tomatoes from Whole Foods (neither were options hereabouts way back when.) He subbed three colorful mini sweet peppers (also a relatively recent addition to the produce aisle). And he amended the instructions and added the tomatoes just before serving. Then a sprinkle of sumac to add color and a lemony sparkle to finish it off.
“Damn good food without a trace of animal products,” if he does say so himself.
So an old favorite evolves a bit in a new world. Whether you’re very vegan, vaguely vegetarian, or just aiming for a dish that makes life worth living, this time-tested and new and improved recipe is worth a try!
Tabbouli
1 cup dry bulgur
1 ½ cups boiling water
1 – 1 ½ teaspoons salt
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup olive oil
2 medium cloves garlic, crushed
Black pepper to taste
4 scallions finely minced (white and green)
1 packed cup minced parsley
10-15 fresh mint leaves, minced (or 1-2 tablespoons dried mint)
2 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, diced
Optional: ½ cup cooked chickpeas
1 medium bell pepper, diced (or 3 mini sweet peppers, diced)
1 small cucumbers, seeded and minced
Sumac to sprinkle just before serving
Combine bulgur and boiling water in a medium-large bowl. Cover and let stand until the bulgur is tender, (20 to 30 minutes, minimum).
Add salt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and black pepper and mix thoroughly. Cover tightly and refrigerate until about 30 minutes before serving.
Then stir in remaining ingredients (including optional additions) and mix well. Serve cold with warm wedges of lightly toasted pita bread.
Source: Moosewood Cookbook
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com