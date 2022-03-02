Seasoned to Taste: New tradition in this time of transition

Transition time. More light. More life. The amorous woodpecker banging out his heart’s desire on our metal chimney cap. A flock of youths pairing up, then reconfiguring, squawking entreaties and taunts on the walk home from middle school.

More winter to come, no doubt. Plenty of darkness swirling in the world. For us lucky ones, though, plenty of opportunities to express gratitude for what we have and hold in our hearts yet another sea of refugees in frightened flight. And the chance to yet again seek consolation in cooking.

While we look toward sweet spring vegetables, we’re still comforted by the stalwarts of this season. Martha Rose Shulman’s classic cabbage and apple dish uses affordable, available ingredients, an inflation-era plus. It also offers quick preparation, a long cooking time, and produces a very tender and somewhat sweet side you can serve with just about anything. Maybe a pork roast in the oven whilst the cabbage cooks atop the stove? Or serve with bulgur for a whole-grain boost. Or vegan protein if that’s your jam. Extra bonuses: the dish tastes better the day after you make it and keeps up to five days in the fridge. Plus you can halve the proportions for fewer eaters.

Highly adaptable, the dish invites variation: add more apples, a bit of brown sugar and pomegranate molasses for more sweet and sour, sausage or bacon, raisins, nuts. Perhaps you’ll find a new tradition in this time of transition.

Braised red cabbage with apples

1 large red cabbage, 2 to 2½ pounds, quartered, cored and cut crosswise in thin strips

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

2 tart apples, such as Braeburn or Granny Smith, peeled, cored and sliced

About ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

Salt

freshly ground pepper to taste

Prepare the cabbage, and cover with cold water while you prepare the remaining ingredients. Heat the oil over medium heat in a large, lidded skillet or casserole, and add the onion. Cook, stirring, until just about tender, about three minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the balsamic vinegar and cook, stirring, until the mixture is golden, about three minutes, then add the apples and stir for two to three minutes.

Drain the cabbage and add to the pot. Toss to coat thoroughly, then stir in the allspice, another 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and salt to taste. Toss together. Cover the pot, and cook over low heat for one hour, stirring from time to time. Add freshly ground pepper, taste and adjust salt, and add another tablespoon or two of balsamic vinegar as desired

Source: Martha Rose Shulman, nytimes.com

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

