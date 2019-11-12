Thanksgiving falls late this year, but we know some folks who are using the extra few days to create even more extensive battle plans. Smokers are being cleaned out, make-aheads tucked into the freezer, lists and schedules and guest lists reviewed and refined.
It’s the feast of the year for some, and we applaud their commitment (or obsession?). But this year we’re taking a step or two back, ignoring the myriad of messages in all media that offer way too many steps to ensure The. Best. Thanksgiving. Ever.
We’re finding a fresh perspective in the work of Lakota chef Sean Sherman, whose work as the “Sioux Chef” has brought fine food and important insights into the indigenous foundation of “American” cooking. It’s particularly satisfying at the time of year when all sorts of trite tropes about “Indians and Pilgrims” circulate to consider and consume some First Nations food.
We’re going to be working our way through Sheman’s “10 Essential Native American Recipes” this fall. Bison pot roast with hominy is next on our list. But this easier and more accessible side-dish recipe is scheduled for our Thanksgiving table, where we hope it will be a prompt for a holiday conversation about Nebraska’s continuing Native culture.
Sherman notes this Great Plains recipe would traditionally “include timpsula, the wild turnip that grows in patches across the region. (Old Lakota harvesting stories tell of how the timpsula point the forager from one plant to the next.) In Lakota homes, the turnips are often braided and dried for use throughout the winter.” Timpsula is not available commercially and is milder and slightly denser than the garden turnips substituted in this traditional pairing.
The agave glaze adds a touch of sweetness to the vegetables, and the toasted sunflower seeds add crunch. Although Sherman suggests serving this alongside bison pot roast, he touts combining the roasted vegetables with wild rice for a simple, satisfying bowl.
Roast Turnips and Winter Squash with Agave Glaze
2 pounds turnips, trimmed if needed, then cut into 1-inch chunks
1 small butternut squash or 2 delicata squash (about 2 pounds total), unpeeled, halved, seeds and membranes scraped away, then cut into 1-inch chunks
You have free articles remaining.
2 tablespoons sunflower oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
2 teaspoons coarse sea salt
2 tablespoons light agave nectar
¼ cup toasted sunflower seeds
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets or roasting pans with parchment or foil. In a large bowl, toss the turnips and squash with the oil, sage and salt. Divide the mixture between the 2 baking sheets, then spread in an even layer.
Transfer to the oven on the middle and lower shelves, and roast for 20 minutes, stirring the vegetables and rotating the baking sheets halfway through. Reduce the heat to 400 degrees and continue to roast until tender and caramelized, another 10 to 20 minutes, stirring and rotating again halfway through.
Remove from the oven and brush with the agave. Return to the oven and cook until the vegetables appear glossy, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with sunflower seeds scattered on top.
Source: Sean Sherman, nytimes.com