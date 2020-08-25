Seasoned to Taste: Mrs. Bullock’s cookies still bringing comfort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voices from the past sometimes have a way of making themselves heard. What can we learn, if we just give a listen?

This month, the words of women warriors who finally claimed a hard-won right to vote 100 years ago ring out. Momentous, but there’s also much to contemplate in the day-to-day experience of women in the early 1900s. Handed-down recipes, from sources both published and private, give us some hints.

Our new friend Stacey shared some clues she found in a long-stored box in lovely Larkspur, California, while she was sheltering in place because of the pandemic. Her mother’s people originated from Nebraska and Kansas, and eventually her great-grandmother’s copy of “Household Discoveries and Mrs. Curtis’s Cookbook” and a recipe clipped from the Lincoln Evening Journal found their way west.

Mary Minnie Hedge had been keeping house for more than a decade when the “household discoveries” were published in 1908. And she was 68 years old when she clipped a Lincoln Evening Journal recipe contributed by “Mrs. Theodore Bullock.”