Seasoned to Taste: Mrs. Bullock’s cookies still bringing comfort

Voices from the past sometimes have a way of making themselves heard. What can we learn, if we just give a listen?
This month, the words of women warriors who finally claimed a hard-won right to vote 100 years ago ring out. Momentous, but there’s also much to contemplate in the day-to-day experience of women in the early 1900s. Handed-down recipes, from sources both published and private, give us some hints.
Our new friend Stacey shared some clues she found in a long-stored box in lovely Larkspur, California, while she was sheltering in place because of the pandemic. Her mother’s people originated from Nebraska and Kansas, and eventually her great-grandmother’s copy of “Household Discoveries and Mrs. Curtis’s Cookbook” and a recipe clipped from the Lincoln Evening Journal found their way west.
Mary Minnie Hedge had been keeping house for more than a decade when the “household discoveries” were published in 1908. And she was 68 years old when she clipped a Lincoln Evening Journal recipe contributed by “Mrs. Theodore Bullock.”
No evidence these women knew each other, but some sleuthing shows they shared some experiences. Both were married to men who contributed to progress in the early 20th century — Henley Hedge helped build the “Amazon Ditch” irrigation project in Kansas; Theodore Bullock taught economics at the University of Nebraska. And both would have been cited in newspapers of their day by their husband’s first name.
Ruth Brownell Bullock (Mrs. Theodore) was herself a college graduate, active in many Lincoln social organizations. Both these women lived through a pandemic and two world wars. And perhaps they shared a sense that cookies could offer comfort.
Minnie’s great-granddaughter Stacey adapted Mrs. Bullock’s recipe to cheer a friend through more than a 100-day battle with COVID-19. She changed "1 cup melted lard and butter" to "1 cup melted butter,” specified the “soda” as “baking soda” and added chopped crystallized ginger. And she let the dough chill in her refrigerator, rather than the “icebox” that Minnie and Ruth would have known.
Stacey not only created cookies for her chum, she captured a charming visual record to share with us back here in Nebraska. Minnie and Henley Hedge’s portraits flank the heirloom cookbook, clipping, and cookies arranged on one of Minnie’s plates. A good reminder for the rest of us to document our experiences in these strange days.
As for Ruth Brownell Bullock? She lived to be 100. Maybe her ginger cookies offer more than just comfort?
Ginger Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup molasses
1 cup melted lard and butter (or 1 cup melted butter)
1 egg
1 tablespoon ginger
3 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon (baking) soda
4 cups flour
(about ¼ cup chopped crystallized ginger or to taste)
Put the soda into water and pour into the other ingredients, which have been mixed together. Stir, and set in icebox to cool and harden, so that the cookies will be crisp and easier to roll out. Roll rather thin on a floured board and cut in desired shapes. Bake in a greased pan at 350 degrees. If the cookies are being served at tea or any other special occasion they may be decorated by adding a slice of citron or any other candied fruit (or candied ginger) on top.
Source: Lincoln Evening Journal, February 12, 1935
