Seasoned to Taste: 'More cheese' might be the booster we need

“What a difference a day makes, 24 little hours” the old song goes. And way back when, we thought in a few days we’d be looking back at COVID the way we’d recall a brief, albeit unpleasant, fling. Good riddance, we had hoped. Alas, it’s been 928 days, (or 132 weeks, 4 days or 30 months, 2 weeks) since a global pandemic was declared. Whether it’s over or not, there are many of us who now divide our personal history into “Before Times” and “After Times.”

No matter how you track the days (or don’t), food has been and continues to be not only a booster of health but a soothing balm. Some of us have used the past almost 3 years to rejigger our diets, to good effect. Yet still, sometimes the “what do you want for dinner?” query prompts the “before times” response, “how I would love rich gooey baked macaroni and cheese.”

While we have tried and true family favorite recipes, when we recently chose self-indulgence we couldn’t resist the aptly titled “Cheesy Pile of Amazing Yumminess.” Our friend Karl shared this on the Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group and noted the recipe came from his friend Susan Cardwell; when he tweaked it, his daughter Tessa came up with the new name.

There’s plenty of humor along with the piles of cheese in this recipe that combines pasta, pine nuts, red or yellow bell peppers, garlic, spinach and olives along with the plural cheeses. Who can resist a recipe note that suggests that the stated recipe cheese amounts are “a hilarious minimum”? Double or triple the measures specified is the starting point, Karl insists. “’Too much cheese’ is not a phrase which we comprehend, and if there is any doubt, add more cheese,” he exhorts.

“If there is no doubt whatsoever, add more cheese anyway.”

As autumn unfolds and we head into an uncertain virus season, “add more cheese” might just be the booster we need!

Cheesy pile of amazing yumminess

Ingredients

* Pine nuts

* Farfalle or other pasta

* Olive oil

* Red or yellow bell pepper(s), cut into chunks

* 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed (see note 1)

* Spinach

* ¼ cup grated Italian cheese(s), plus more for serving (see note 2)

* Sliced olives (optional)

* ½ cup feta cheese

* Lemon juice (½ lemon)

* Parsley and/or Greek oregano, chopped

Note 1: Tessa dislikes garlic so I substitute shallots.

Note 2: I shred Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano in a roughly 2:1:1 ratio. With both these cheeses and the feta, the measurements are a hilarious minimum. We double or triple the cheese quantities. “Too much cheese” is not a phrase that we comprehend, and if there is any doubt, add more cheese. If there is no doubt whatsoever, add more cheese anyway.

Directions

Toast pine nuts and set aside.

Start pasta.

Sauté bell pepper chunks in olive oil for 5 minutes. (I use the pan in which I toasted the pine nuts.) Add garlic (or shallots) and sauté for an additional 5 minutes, until pepper chunks are tender.

Wilt spinach in pan with peppers and garlic.

Drain pasta and toss with a bit of olive oil, then add to pan with spinach and peppers.

Add grated Italian cheese and toss gently.

Add toasted pine nuts and olives, followed by half of the feta cheese and then the lemon juice.

Serve, topped with parsley and/or Greek oregano and more feta cheese.

Source: Karl Swartz, Eating Through the Pandemic FB group