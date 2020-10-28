Seasoned to Taste: Mexican treats provide sugary solace

El Dia de los Muertos has particular poignance this year. So. Many. More. Dead. But even if your family has been spared what our 5-year-old grandson calls “the sickness,” we’ve all experienced loss.

The memories of those dear departed, though, offer some sweetness.The Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead can be an extravaganza of highly decorated sweets to honor the dead and give a bit of sugary solace to those who survive.

Calabaza en tacha, or candied pumpkin, is a dish that often shows up on family altars (also frequently enjoyed for dessert or snack throughout the year.) Flavor profile similar to the candied sweet potatoes of many a Thanksgiving table. Traditionally made with calabaza de Castilla, a squash, you can use a pie pumpkin or butternut squash. Best news is that peeling is not required. “Butcher” the squash and cut into long strips that will be candied. Eaters will spoon the sweet flesh out of the rind. Keep and roast the seed separately if you’re a pepitas fan. Sprinkle them (or your favorite toasted nut) over the candied pumpkin or top with a little crema or evaporated milk, or raisins or dried cranberries.