Seasoned to Taste: Mexican treats provide sugary solace

El Dia de los Muertos has particular poignance this year. So. Many. More. Dead. But even if your family has been spared what our 5-year-old grandson calls “the sickness,” we’ve all experienced loss.
The memories of those dear departed, though, offer some sweetness.The Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead can be an extravaganza of highly decorated sweets to honor the dead and give a bit of sugary solace to those who survive.
Calabaza en tacha, or candied pumpkin, is a dish that often shows up on family altars (also frequently enjoyed for dessert or snack throughout the year.) Flavor profile similar to the candied sweet potatoes of many a Thanksgiving table. Traditionally made with calabaza de Castilla, a squash, you can use a pie pumpkin or butternut squash. Best news is that peeling is not required. “Butcher” the squash and cut into long strips that will be candied. Eaters will spoon the sweet flesh out of the rind. Keep and roast the seed separately if you’re a pepitas fan. Sprinkle them (or your favorite toasted nut) over the candied pumpkin or top with a little crema or evaporated milk, or raisins or dried cranberries.
Piloncillo is the sweetener here — cane sugar that is boiled down and then poured into pylon-shaped molds. The firm pylons can be chopped or grated. Brown sugar and molasses can be substituted, but piloncillo is available at Mexican groceries and some supermarket Mexican sections. Its hints of both bitter and sweet sums up this year perfectly.
Mexican Candied Pumpkin (Calabaza En Tacha)
* 1 (5-pound) pumpkin (or similar winter squash)
* 1 orange
* 2 pounds piloncillo (or 2 cups brown sugar plus 4 tablespoons molasses)
* 4 cups water
* 4 sticks cinnamon
Directions: Cut the stem off of the pumpkin. Cut the pumpkin in half and scrape out the seeds and stringy parts, saving seeds to make pepitas, if you like.
Leaving the rind on, cut each piece in half lengthwise again and again until you have 8 to 10 long strips of pumpkin. Leave pumpkin in strips or cut it into smaller pieces.
Zest and juice the orange.
In a large saucepan, bring orange zest and juice, piloncillo or brown sugar, water, and cinnamon sticks to a boil.
Carefully add in the pumpkin pieces and reduce to a simmer. Cover and simmer for an hour or two, until pumpkin is fork tender and the rest of the ingredients have reduced to a thick glaze.
Remove from heat and let cool. Allow a long strip or two—or several smaller pieces—per portion.
Store left over candied pumpkin tightly covered for several days in the refrigerator.
