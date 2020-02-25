Seasoned to Taste: Mexican flavor, hold the cheese

“Want to go to Mexico?” “Sure, cheese sounds like a good idea.” This code-word filled question and response reveals the lunchtime planning of a couple of our friends. Surely Mexico sounds like a glorious alternative to frigid February. But this ritual exchange also reveals the downside of a lot of restaurant Mexican food. Cheese. Lots of it. On most everything.
Mexican is not the only restaurant cuisine that makes customers happy by piling on the tasty ingredients that are so satisfying. But the habit has helped earn Mexican food an undeserved reputation for high-calorie, high-fat, not very healthy eating.
Those lucky enough to actually go to the real Mexico, of course, have a much different experience. Wondrous seafood, lots of fruits and vegetables and no nacho cheese. But the good news is that those of us in Frozenapolis can easily enjoy some of those fresh flavors and healthy ingredients here at home.
Folks trying to eat less meat for Lent or any other reason will find Deborah Schneider’s twist on fish tacos especially timely. Salmon may seem unlikely, but it’s a great foil for citrus and chile. And the crunchy cabbage and apple-cucumber salsa that top the tacos offer a crispy quotient with way more nutrition than a basketful of chips.
These easy-to-fix fish tacos can transport your tastebuds in no time and transform your notion of Mexican food (and maybe even salmon), too!
Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons chipotle chile powder
2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
2 teaspoons sugar
1 pound skinless wild Alaskan salmon fillet, cut into 4 pieces
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
8 corn tortillas
Salt
1 Hass avocado, mashed
Apple-Cucumber Salsa
1 cup finely shredded cabbage
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lime juice. In another small bowl, combine the chipotle powder with the orange zest and sugar. Rub each piece of salmon with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil and then with the chipotle–orange zest mixture. Let stand for 5 minutes.
Wrap the tortillas in foil and bake for about 8 minutes, until they are softened and heated through.
Meanwhile, heat a grill pan. Season the salmon with salt and grill over high heat until nicely browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
Gently break each piece of salmon in half. Spread the mashed avocado on the warm tortillas and top with the salmon, Apple-Cucumber Salsa and the cabbage. Drizzle each taco with the lime mayonnaise and serve right away. Total time: 35 minutes. Makes 8 tacos. Two Tacos 490 cal, 32 gm carb, 28 gm fat, 4 gm sat fat, 30 gm protein, 6 gm fiber.
Apple-Cucumber Salsa
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice
1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch dice
1/2 small red onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
1/2 small red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
1 1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
Salt
In a bowl, toss the apple with the cucumber, onion and pepper. Stir in the vinegar and sugar, season with salt and serve. For 1/4 cup 25 cal, 0 gm fat, 6 gm carb, 1 gm fiber.
Source: Deborah Schneider, Food+Wine Magazine
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.