Seasoned to Taste: Mexican flavor, hold the cheese

“Want to go to Mexico?” “Sure, cheese sounds like a good idea.” This code-word filled question and response reveals the lunchtime planning of a couple of our friends. Surely Mexico sounds like a glorious alternative to frigid February. But this ritual exchange also reveals the downside of a lot of restaurant Mexican food. Cheese. Lots of it. On most everything.

Mexican is not the only restaurant cuisine that makes customers happy by piling on the tasty ingredients that are so satisfying. But the habit has helped earn Mexican food an undeserved reputation for high-calorie, high-fat, not very healthy eating.

Those lucky enough to actually go to the real Mexico, of course, have a much different experience. Wondrous seafood, lots of fruits and vegetables and no nacho cheese. But the good news is that those of us in Frozenapolis can easily enjoy some of those fresh flavors and healthy ingredients here at home.

Folks trying to eat less meat for Lent or any other reason will find Deborah Schneider’s twist on fish tacos especially timely. Salmon may seem unlikely, but it’s a great foil for citrus and chile. And the crunchy cabbage and apple-cucumber salsa that top the tacos offer a crispy quotient with way more nutrition than a basketful of chips.