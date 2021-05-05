Seasoned to Taste: May is time for some morel magic

Sauté the morels in 3 tablespoons of the butter over high heat just until they have released all of their liquid. Pour this liquid off and reserve. Add the other tablespoon of butter to the skillet and continue to sauté for a couple of minutes more. If there is any additional liquid at the end, reserve it, too. Then combine in a small sauce pan the liquid from the morels, the Madeira, thyme and salt. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer and reduce the liquid by half. Sauté the garlic lightly in the oil until it is translucent, then strain out the garlic pieces and add the oil to the other ingredients in the saucepan. Add the morels to the saucepan and continue to simmer for a few minutes longer, then stir in the tomatoes. Immediately pour the sauce over the drained farfalle, add the Parmesan and toss. Serve with extra Parmesan sprinkled on top of each serving.