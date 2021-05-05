Seasoned to Taste: May is time for some morel magic

May miracles: last year’s columbines, not only surviving but blooming! Nuthatches nesting in a nook of the 100-year-old pin oak. Marathon stories celebrating a run, not pandemic endurance. Markets offering local asparagus and baby romaines and rosy radishes. And most magical of all: morel mushrooms.
Seemed like it would never warm up enough for these wild and wondrous mycelium to emerge. Then boom. They mushroomed. That doesn’t mean they were easy pickin’s. Extraordinarily elusive, morels show up where they want, and often not where you found them last year. They’ve defied domestication. So come May, morel meisters scour the countryside, braving ticks and poison ivy in their pursuit of eventual pleasure.
Some years you might find half a grocery sack full. Or one mini mushroom. No matter the number or size, these mighty magicians will send you on a taste trip. Meaty and rich, a flavor like no other. Whether you bread and fry, simply saute in butter, or add to a more complex dish, these ’shrooms will send you.
Dear friends found three and gave them to us! So we melted butter, sautéed the morsels, then spooned them on top of grilled bison filets from our friends at Wild Idea. Plains products, anything but plain.
Should you have a May mushroom miracle of your own, you might try this classic from our friend Roger. Twenty years ago he came up with a technique to amplify morel essence in a sauce and then pour it over pasta. Mushroom magic in every bite.
Mushroom hunters in prolific places like Michigan harvest, then dry morels. You can find at some grocers or online, for a price. But that’s an option if you miss out this brief spring season.
If you find local, fresh mushrooms at farmer’s markets or food coops, buy them while you can. Yes, they are spendy. They are also splendid. And like this season, fleeting.
So seize the ’shrooms!
Farfalle with fresh morel mushrooms and tomato sauce
1 16-ounce package farfalle (bowtie pasta—but any pasta will do)
1 to 1½ pounds freshly picked and cleaned morel mushrooms
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered, with seeds and juice removed
1/2 cup Madeira wine
1 teaspoon dried thyme
6-8 cloves garlic, diced
1/2 cups fresh grated Parmesan
1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cook the farfalle in salted water according to package directions. Drain.
Sauce:
Sauté the morels in 3 tablespoons of the butter over high heat just until they have released all of their liquid. Pour this liquid off and reserve. Add the other tablespoon of butter to the skillet and continue to sauté for a couple of minutes more. If there is any additional liquid at the end, reserve it, too. Then combine in a small sauce pan the liquid from the morels, the Madeira, thyme and salt. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer and reduce the liquid by half. Sauté the garlic lightly in the oil until it is translucent, then strain out the garlic pieces and add the oil to the other ingredients in the saucepan. Add the morels to the saucepan and continue to simmer for a few minutes longer, then stir in the tomatoes. Immediately pour the sauce over the drained farfalle, add the Parmesan and toss. Serve with extra Parmesan sprinkled on top of each serving.
Makes about 6 medium-sized servings.
