Seasoned to Taste: Marbella, with or without chicken, brings the '80s back

The '80s are back, some trendsetters say. “Why?” say some of the rest of us. Shoulder pads, puffy sleeves, big hair again? But some delicious dishes came out of the '80s, and we have to admire how at least one is being reinvented for the 2020s.

Chicken Marbella, a hit from the Silver Palate Cookbook, appeared on many a table back in the day. Rich flavors, advance prep, serving options made this a go-to for many. Now clever cooks are reinventing the classic. Tejal Rao replaces chicken with beans; Elizabeth Lindemann cuts the big dish down to family size. One recipe is more of a road map; the other more specific. Served hot or at room temperature, either is perfect for parties or picnics.

Both are a tasty way to look back!

Marbella Without the Chicken

Dried white beans

Bay leaves

Dried oregano

Fingerling potatoes, halved

Chopped garlic

Red Wine

Salt and pepper

Halved green olives

Roughly chopped prunes

Olive oil

Parsley

Capers

Shallots soaked in red wine vinegar

Simmer beans and herbs until very tender. Roast sheet pan of potatoes until golden brown and tender all the way through. In a skillet, sauté garlic. As edges start to color, add splash of red wine and reduce by about half.

Add beans and just enough cooking liquid to cover them. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then top the beans with olives, prunes and a glug of olive oil. Simmer for about 10 minutes. In a bowl, mix the roasted potatoes with a handful of torn parsley, chopped capers, shallots soaked in red wine vinegar, and olive oil, and scatter on top of the beans.

Chicken Marbella

12 bone-in, skin on chicken thighs preferably air chilled

8 cloves garlic peeled and crushed

2 tablespoons dried oregano (or 1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano)

1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more if needed

½ teaspoon black pepper plus more if needed

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup pitted prunes quartered or roughly chopped

½ cup pitted green olives halved

¼ cup capers (plus 1 tablespoon of the juice)

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ cup white wine or chicken broth

¼ cup parsley and/or cilantro finely chopped

In a large bowl, mix together chicken thighs, garlic, oregano, kosher salt, pepper, red wine vinegar, olive oil, chopped pitted prunes, capers, and caper juice. Cover and refrigerate overnight. If you think of it, stir it around a couple of times as it marinates, but don't worry about this too much.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Using tongs, place chicken in a baking dish (about 9" x 13") in a single layer. Spoon marinade on top of chicken. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly on top of the chicken. Pour white wine around chicken pieces (being careful not to pour over the chicken so the marinade and brown sugar aren't rinsed off).

Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until chicken is fully cooked.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken and solids from the marinade to a serving dish. Sprinkle the chopped parsley and/or cilantro. Spoon a little of the juices on top of everything. Optional: Skim off fat and pour the rest of the juices into a gravy boat or similar serving dish to pour over individual servings as needed. Serve immediately or allow to cool a bit to room temperature.

