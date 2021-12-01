Seasoned to Taste: Mandel bread is perfect for any holiday you celebrate

The football we’ve been watching most has four legs and a bushy tail. A squirrel by any other name, this brazen, corpulent (or shall we say obese) raider of the bird feeder relentlessly pursues yet another nut-laden cheekful of “woodpecker gourmet.” Nut lovers among us have to admire his taste.
His more hard-working cousins are busy gathering and hoarding nuts for the winter, and it’s a small wonder; these nuggets, whatever the variety, pack a nutritional wallop, with calories and what we’re now told are healthy fats jammed inside their shells.
Our hunter-gatherer ancestors relied on nuts to get them through lean times or when they were on the move. Now that we’ve become more sedentary, nuts rightly play a smaller role in our diets, but new research shows that regular nut consumption lowers bad cholesterol. And as the temperature chills and the holidays approach it’s the time that some of us, as the old ad jingle goes, feel like a nut.
The good news is that it’s possible to enjoy dishes featuring nuts without committing huge nutritional sins because nuts pack a ton of flavor into their small containers. Most cuisines we know use nuts as accents for taste and texture, and it doesn’t take much — a quarter or half a cup can be transformational. Peas tossed with lemon juice, parsley and hazelnuts browned in the toaster oven are favorites on our holiday table. And a quarter of a cup of toasted pine nuts adds a different kind of al dente to a meatless pasta toss.
There are even ways to go “hog nuts” and watch the calorie count. The internet is replete with lighter nut recipes.
But for many of us, holiday time signals the occasion to splurge, and nuts can play a starring role in our indulgence. Since we’re still in the middle of Hanukkah, there’s still time for the easy, twice-baked cookie known as Mandel bread. This name is an anglicized version of “Mandelbrot,” literally almond bread, yet it’s more of a cookie than a bread.
Truth be told this recipe uses walnuts rather than almonds. But what’s in a name when you’ve got this kind of rich flavor and satisfying crunch? Feel free to substitute pecans (or your favorite nut) in this recipe that’s perfect for dunking, toting, giving or shipping for any of the holidays you celebrate. Store in an airtight tin and these crispy treats will be ready and waiting for those days when you’re going nuts!
Mandel bread
3 eggs
1 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup plus one tablespoon sugar
1 cup walnuts (or almonds or pecans)
3½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine (either by mixer or by hand) the eggs, oil and vanilla. Add sugar and nuts. Mix flour, baking powder and salt together and add these dry ingredients to the bowl. Divide the dough into fourths and with floured hands, shape each quarter into a long log, about 2 inches wide and the length of a cookie sheet. (Squishing the dough is the part your kids will love.) Place each log, as it’s shaped, on a greased cookie sheet.
Bake 40-45 minutes in preheated oven. Remove from the oven and slice logs on the diagonal with a sharp knife. Flip pieces onto a cut side with a spatula and return to the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container or freeze for later use. Makes around four dozen, depending on how thick you slice the dough.
