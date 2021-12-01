Seasoned to Taste: Mandel bread is perfect for any holiday you celebrate

The football we’ve been watching most has four legs and a bushy tail. A squirrel by any other name, this brazen, corpulent (or shall we say obese) raider of the bird feeder relentlessly pursues yet another nut-laden cheekful of “woodpecker gourmet.” Nut lovers among us have to admire his taste.

His more hard-working cousins are busy gathering and hoarding nuts for the winter, and it’s a small wonder; these nuggets, whatever the variety, pack a nutritional wallop, with calories and what we’re now told are healthy fats jammed inside their shells.

Our hunter-gatherer ancestors relied on nuts to get them through lean times or when they were on the move. Now that we’ve become more sedentary, nuts rightly play a smaller role in our diets, but new research shows that regular nut consumption lowers bad cholesterol. And as the temperature chills and the holidays approach it’s the time that some of us, as the old ad jingle goes, feel like a nut.