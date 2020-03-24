Seasoned to Taste: Making the most of pantry stock

“It’s in the can” is a phrase that originated in the early days of movie-making. The film that captured the action was stored in canisters or cans, and the words soon evolved to suggest something that had been successfully completed.

How we wish these difficult days were “in the can!" But folks hereabouts and family who are living at ground zero on both coasts are helping us get closer to “successfully completed” by staying home and cooking from their cupboards. Just at the beginning of the month there were plenty of chuckles about people who were stockpiling canned goods. Now those who have plenty in their pantries seem wiser, and safer, than the cynics.

What’s “in the can” conjures classic casseroles, soups and stews. But our Brooklynites are creating some new scenes from pantry players. So tuna that in other times was automatically turned into lunchtime tuna salad now is getting stirred into a pot of rigatoni along with “the three Ps” — pesto, shredded Parmesan and green peas. A pantry jar of pine nuts, opened and contents toasted, adds a fourth “p” to the dinner table spelling lesson, as well as some satisfying crunch.