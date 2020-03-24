Seasoned to Taste: Making the most of pantry stock

“It’s in the can” is a phrase that originated in the early days of movie-making. The film that captured the action was stored in canisters or cans, and the words soon evolved to suggest something that had been successfully completed.
How we wish these difficult days were “in the can!" But folks hereabouts and family who are living at ground zero on both coasts are helping us get closer to “successfully completed” by staying home and cooking from their cupboards. Just at the beginning of the month there were plenty of chuckles about people who were stockpiling canned goods. Now those who have plenty in their pantries seem wiser, and safer, than the cynics.
What’s “in the can” conjures classic casseroles, soups and stews. But our Brooklynites are creating some new scenes from pantry players. So tuna that in other times was automatically turned into lunchtime tuna salad now is getting stirred into a pot of rigatoni along with “the three Ps” — pesto, shredded Parmesan and green peas. A pantry jar of pine nuts, opened and contents toasted, adds a fourth “p” to the dinner table spelling lesson, as well as some satisfying crunch.
Probing the pantry for additions to pasta dishes can turn up some other potential. Those canned fried onions we didn’t open at Thanksgiving and the artichoke hearts we stocked for a spring paella give us the option to follow Melissa Clark’s expert directions for a creamy, crunchy casserole a cut above mac ’n’ cheese.
We may be feeling closed in and constrained, but there’s plenty of possibilities to play around with in our pantries. And by combining what we have on hand and staying at home, we’ll help bring about the happy day when social distancing will be “in the can.”
Baked Artichoke Pasta with Creamy Goat Cheese
Salt, as needed
1 pound fusilli, farfalle or other short pasta
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 large bunch scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens separated
4 fat garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
8 ounces cream cheese (1 cup), cubed
6 ounces goat cheese, cubed
2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts (not marinated), drained and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups canned fried onions
6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese (1 1/2 cups)
1 cup chopped parsley
1 cup chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Heat oven to 425 degrees and bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli according to package directions until 3 minutes shy of al dente. Reserve 3 cups pasta water, then drain. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Cook scallion whites until softened, about 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in red-pepper flakes, and cook another 30 seconds.
Whisk in 1 1/2 cups pasta water, cream cheese and goat cheese, and simmer, whisking until smooth. Stir in artichokes, 1 cup fried onions, the mozzarella, parsley, dill and reserved scallion greens, then stir in cooked pasta and black pepper. Add more pasta water if it seems too dry; you want this to be fairly liquid because the pasta will soak up the sauce as it bakes. Taste and add some salt if needed. Top pasta with remaining cup of fried onions and the Parmesan. Bake until filling is bubbly and onions are browned, about 10-20 minutes. Serve drizzled with olive oil, and with more red-pepper flakes on the side if you like.
Source: Melissa Clark, nytimes.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
