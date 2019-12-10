Seasoned to Taste: Making hot chocolate Snickerdoodles and Gingerbread cutouts

A late-in-November Thanksgiving has many of us gasping about the December holidays now just around the corner. So much to do, we tell ourselves. So little time. But here’s a holiday “to do” for the top of our lists: simplify!
Truth is, the people we’re allegedly doing all this for — the children — won’t notice a spotless house or yet another bauble. But what they will remember is what we do with them.
And one of the best “to dos” with little people is making cookies. Your budding chef will love the mixing and shaping; the someday scientist can calculate the secrets of leavening and heat; the amazing artist can shape and decorate. And the tween exploring new trends in eating can explore vegan baking.
These recipes from Isa Chandra Moskowitz, who runs restaurants in Omaha and Brooklyn serving “swanky vegan comfort food,” are more flavorful than swanky. And cut out gingerbread people or stars or whatever shape the youth brigade desires. These vegan treats are tasty, easy to make, dependable, and a simple way “to do” what really matters.
Mexican hot chocolate Snickerdoodles
Makes 2 dozen Cookies
For the topping:
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the cookies:
½ cup canola oil
1 cup sugar
¼ cup pure maple syrup
3 tablespoons almond milk (Or preferred non-dairy milk)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon chocolate extract (or more vanilla extract)
1 2/3 cups flour
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cayenne
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.
Mix the topping ingredients together on a flat plate. Set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, use a fork to vigorously mix together oil, sugar, syrup and milk. Mix in extracts.
Sift in remaining ingredients, stirring as you add them. Once all ingredients are added, mix until you’ve got a pliable dough.
Roll dough into walnut-sized balls. Pat into the sugar topping to flatten into roughly 2-inch discs. Transfer to baking sheet, sugar side up, at least 2 inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes, they should be crackly on top. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
Source: Isa Chandra Moskowitz
Gingerbread cut-out cookies
Makes about 16 cookies (depending on the size)
1/3 cup canola oil
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup molasses
¼ cup plain soy milk
2 cups whole wheat pastry flour or all-purpose flour (or mix of both)
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
For spice blend:
½ teaspoon each ground nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
In a large bowl, whisk together oil and sugar for about 3 minutes. Add molasses and soy milk. The molasses and soy milk won’t really blend with the oil, but that’s OK.
Sift in all of the other dry ingredients, mixing about halfway through. When all of the dry ingredients are added, mix until a stiff dough is formed.
Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for an hour or up to 3 days in advance. If you chill longer than an hour you may want to let it sit for 10 minutes at room temperature before proceeding.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease your cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
On a lightly floured surface roll the dough out to a little less than ¼ inch thick. Cut out shapes with cookie cutters and use a thin spatula to gently place on cookie sheets. If you are using them to decorate a tree or something, remember to punch a hole in their heads before baking. Bake for 8 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes on baking sheet, then move to a cooling rack. Wait until they are completely cool before icing.
Source: Isa Chandra Moskowitz
