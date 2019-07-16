How much food did you throw away last week? More than we’d like, most of us would have to confess.
And it’s not just the leftovers from way-too-big restaurant portions that we think we’ll take later for lunch. We also throw away a lot of nutritious and potentially delicious stuff that we just don’t think of as food. But with a little bit of mindfulness we could throw away less of our “green.”
Our wallets, our health, and, because less would go into the landfill, our environment would all benefit from a change in habit.
So we try to apply this mindful approach to our CSA bag this week. Our hard-working farmers distributed beets with greens still on. Not only are these leaves gorgeous, deep green cleaved by magenta stems, but they add a different crunch and flavor to the salad bowl. And sautéed with garlic and balsamic in a bit of olive oil until they get all wilted and caramelized, they’re something different altogether.
Look around, and we’ll find there’s a bunch of clever cooks and chefs who are reminding us of what our grandparents and generations before knew — there was great flavor, texture and nutrition, as well as great thrift, in making use of the stems and leaves that we tend to view as “waste.”
Tara Duggan’s Root-to-Stalk Cooking: The Art of Using the Whole Vegetable” offers great tips. She sautés beet leaves “with garlic just like I would chard, then toss them into cooked barley or wheat berries with a dressing, and top the salad off with marinated roasted beets, creamy goat cheese and toasted walnuts.” She also makes chard stalk hummus! Cook shard stalks until they’re soft and then puree with with olive oil, lemon and tahini) in place of chickpeas. Bonus: “If you use red chard, the hummus will be a beautiful fuchsia color.”
Fennel fans: Add stalks to the braising liquid in slow-cooked pork shoulder in place of celery, or stuff the sliced stalks and fronds inside a whole fish before roasting instead of dill. And a whole new “sweet snack” can be had by thinly slicing the fibrous fennel stalks and then drying them “in the oven until they turn crisp and candy-like. They’re good as a snack, in yogurt or in a salad.”
Much closer to home, this same use-it-all philosophy informs the inventive cooking of Clayton Chapman at Omaha’s Grey Plume restaurant. He quickly pickles beet stems for an unexpected garnish to a salad that uses the whole plant: brilliant greens, pickled stems and roasted “root.” He even adds a bit of roasted beet to the pickling liquid to make the salad’s vinaigrette. Now that’s using “everything but the peel.”
Root-to-leaf Beet Salad
2 large red beets, with stems and leaves attached
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar or honey
¼ teaspoon salt
Leaves from 1 thyme sprig
Freshly ground pepper
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley
Zest of ½ lemon
2 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans
Preheat oven to 350°F. Wash beets under cold running water. Remove stems and leaves; set aside. Dry beets and wrap in foil. Bake 45 minutes or until tender. When beets are cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half lengthwise. Cut into ¼-inch slices. Chill.
Remove leaves from stems. Roughly chop or tear leaves into bite-size pieces; set aside. Cut stems on the bias into ¼-inch slices. Place stems in a small bowl.
Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in sugar or honey, salt, thyme and pepper to taste; pour over stems. Let stand at least 20 minutes or while beets finish baking.
Drain pickling liquid from stems. Combine pickling liquid, oil and 2 beet slices in a blender; puree until smooth.
Toss beets, greens, parsley, zest and pecans with vinaigrette. Top with pickled beet stems. Serves 4.
Source: Clayton Chapman, Grey Plume, Omaha as posted on Parade.com