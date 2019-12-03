Seasoned to Taste: Make holiday potluck healthier with a salad

Parties, and potlucks, and shindigs, oh my! This is the time when our hard-earned weight loss and healthy eating reform faces the test. Time to fill our hors d’oeuvres plates with the nutrient-dense foods we’ve been touting and just walk on by the calorie-dense stuff.
Easier said than done, sometimes, especially when the board is groaning under the weight of cheesy, meaty, sweetie or fried bits. Chips and dips and eggnogs and grogs all promise momentary pleasure. Next day the scale tells a different tale.
So our strategy this season will be to ensure a few healthier options by contributing them ourselves! We typically don’t think of salads as something to add to the party spread, but these intriguing options could be easily added to a little paper plate.
Unexpected flavors like dried apricots, toasted pistachios and fresh mint wake up the partied-out palate in a bright crunchy carrot salad. And (grapefruit) season’s greetings abound in a Thai shrimp salad with crispy cashews and a little chili kick.
Both these dishes come from the Milk Street folks who always also dish out helpful tips.
For Moroccan carrot salad: Don't shred the carrots too finely or too coarsely. The large holes on a box grater work well, as does a food processor fitted with the medium shredding disk. Find pomegranate molasses in the international aisle of your grocery or in Middle Eastern markets hereabouts.
Tips for Thai shrimp and grapefruit Salad: If your roasted cashews are only lightly browned, toast them in a dry skillet for a few minutes to bring out their flavor and crisp them. Don’t use shallots that are at all soft or spongy; they need to be fresh and crisp because they’re used raw. If you can’t find decent shallots, substitute ½ medium red onion, thinly sliced.
Pack either (or both) of these healthier (and dare we say tastier?) alternatives and party on!
Moroccan Carrot Salad
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
kosher salt and ground black pepper
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
⅓ cup dried apricots, thinly sliced
1½ teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted
1 pound carrots, peeled and shredded
½ cup shelled roasted pistachios, toasted and chopped
¾ cup pitted green olives, chopped
½ cup roughly chopped fresh mint, plus more to serve
In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, molasses, turmeric and ½ teaspoon salt. While whisking, slowly pour in the oil. Add the apricots and cumin, then let stand for 5 minutes to allow the apricots to soften. Add the carrots and stir until evenly coated. Stir in the pistachios, olives and mint. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with additional mint.
Som Tom O (Shrimp and Grapefruit Salad)
4 grapefruits (preferably red), segmented (see note) and seeded
6 tablespoons fish sauce, divided
8 ounces large shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed
3 tablespoons lime juice
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 thai chilies, seeded and minced
1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
4 ounces small shallots, sliced into thin rings, layers separated
1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves
½ cup roasted cashews, coarsely chopped, divided
To segment grapefruit, cut off the top and bottom and set the fruit on a cut end. Working from top to bottom and following the fruit's contour, cut away the peel and white pith. Slide the knife along each side of the membranes separating the segments. Cut any large grapefruit segments in half. Put the segments in a colander to drain and set aside while you prepare the shrimp.
In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups water to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons of the fish sauce and the shrimp, remove from the heat and cover. Let stand until the shrimp are opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, transfer to a plate and let cool until barely warm. Cut each shrimp in half lengthwise. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons fish sauce, the lime juice, sugar, chili and garlic. Stir until the sugar dissolves. In a large bowl, combine the grapefruit, shrimp, shallots, cilantro and ¼ cup of the cashews. Pour the fish sauce mixture over and gently toss to combine. Transfer to a platter and scatter the remaining ¼ cup cashews on top.
Source: 177milkstreet.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.