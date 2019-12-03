Seasoned to Taste: Make holiday potluck healthier with a salad

Parties, and potlucks, and shindigs, oh my! This is the time when our hard-earned weight loss and healthy eating reform faces the test. Time to fill our hors d’oeuvres plates with the nutrient-dense foods we’ve been touting and just walk on by the calorie-dense stuff.

Easier said than done, sometimes, especially when the board is groaning under the weight of cheesy, meaty, sweetie or fried bits. Chips and dips and eggnogs and grogs all promise momentary pleasure. Next day the scale tells a different tale.

So our strategy this season will be to ensure a few healthier options by contributing them ourselves! We typically don’t think of salads as something to add to the party spread, but these intriguing options could be easily added to a little paper plate.

Unexpected flavors like dried apricots, toasted pistachios and fresh mint wake up the partied-out palate in a bright crunchy carrot salad. And (grapefruit) season’s greetings abound in a Thai shrimp salad with crispy cashews and a little chili kick.

Both these dishes come from the Milk Street folks who always also dish out helpful tips.