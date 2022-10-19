Seasoned to Taste: Luscious lunch option wherever you work

Remote working continues for many folks we know, but lots of others have gone back to a physical workplace. For them, gone is the convenience of rummaging through cupboards or the fridge whenever the urge strikes. A little planning can make for something delicious when that lunch break rolls around. So it seems like a good time to revisit Bon Appetit’s “Guide to Actually Enjoying Lunch at Work.”

Our friend Eileen particularly admires one recipe from that compilation. Even though she still mostly works from home, she relishes having something worth taking along on the days she’s on-site. And Andy Baraghani’s Marinated Lentils with Lemony Broccolini and Feta is definitely tote-worthy.

This vegetarian main dish is easy to prepare, with hardly any chopping. A satisfying supper served warm, the dish makes magic when left to marinate in the fridge overnight. No need to microwave at work; it’s equally appealing served cold.

Spices for the oil are toasted and lentils are cooked on the stovetop, then the oven transforms broccolini and lemon. The recipe author suggests doubling the spiced oil to have extra to drizzle over “whatever else you’re planning to eat that week.” Eileen’s pro tip: double (at least) the lemon slices because roasting them creates a sweet caramelization that perfectly contrasts with the fruit’s tasty tartness.

Assemble the parts and you’ve got luscious lunch or delightful dinner options without much work, wherever you work!

Marinated lentils with lemony broccolini and feta

Ingredients

* 2 teaspoons coriander seeds

* 2 teaspoons fennel seeds

* 1 red chile (such as Fresno or Holland), thinly sliced

* 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

* ½ cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

* Kosher salt

* 1½ cups black beluga or French green lentils, rinsed, picked through

* 2 bunches broccolini (about 1 pound), trimmed, halved lengthwise

* ½ lemon, very thinly sliced, seeds removed

* ¾ cup finely chopped dill, mint, and/or parsley

* 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

* 4 ounces feta, sliced

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°. Coarsely grind coriander and fennel seeds in spice mill or mortar and pestle. Transfer spice mixture to a small skillet and add chile, garlic, and ½ cup oil. Set over medium heat and cook, shaking pan occasionally, until garlic is golden brown and chile slices have shriveled slightly, about 5 minutes. Season spiced oil lightly with salt and transfer to a small bowl.

Cook lentils in a large saucepan of simmering salted water until tender but still firm, 20–25 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl.

While lentils are cooking, toss broccolini and lemon on a rimmed baking sheet with remaining 3 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt. Roast, tossing halfway, until broccolini is charred in spots and lemon is softened, 7–9 minutes.

Pour half of the reserved spiced oil over warm lentils. Add herbs and vinegar, season with salt, and toss to coat.

Divide lentils among bowls and top with broccolini, lemon, and feta. Spoon remaining spiced oil over.

Do Ahead: Lentils (without herbs and vegetables) can be marinated 3 days ahead. Cover and chill.

4 servings

Source: Andy Baragahni, Bon Appetit.com