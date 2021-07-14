Seasoned to Taste: Lovely shrubs make perfect summer drinks

We like words almost as well as recipes, so we savored both in our recent exploration of shrubs. Not the woody plants demanded by the Knights who say “Ni”, these shrubs are liquid, from the Arabic word “sharab,” drink or beverage. These non-alcoholic syrups combine fruit, herbs, spices and sweetener in a vinegary base.

An “acidulated” beverage. We’ve loved “acidulous” drinks since we drank grapefruit-based “Squirt” as kids. Now we’ve discovered cool words to describe that slightly sour taste. Prompted by a gift of bottle of shrub, we’ve searched for ways to make acidulation our own. Shrubs are a great mixer base for sprightly summer drinks, complex and refreshing even without alcohol. Enjoyed in the colonies and early U.S. states, shrubs gradually fell out of fashion. But as we approach our nation’s semiquincentennial (another bonus word), we’re looking back and discovering the power of a bit of pucker.

Our shrub quest revealed a simple cold process for a berry-based shrub, that mellows as it ages about a week, but will keep up to six months. We also admire a slightly less acidulous hibiscus and spice concoction. Does it technically have enough sour to be shrub? All we care about is that it can be simmered and ready in 25 minutes. Lovely hot or cold, chill for a couple of hours before mixing.

Any-Berry Shrub