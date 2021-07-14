Seasoned to Taste: Lovely shrubs make perfect summer drinks

We like words almost as well as recipes, so we savored both in our recent exploration of shrubs. Not the woody plants demanded by the Knights who say “Ni”, these shrubs are liquid, from the Arabic word “sharab,” drink or beverage. These non-alcoholic syrups combine fruit, herbs, spices and sweetener in a vinegary base.
An “acidulated” beverage. We’ve loved “acidulous” drinks since we drank grapefruit-based “Squirt” as kids. Now we’ve discovered cool words to describe that slightly sour taste. Prompted by a gift of bottle of shrub, we’ve searched for ways to make acidulation our own. Shrubs are a great mixer base for sprightly summer drinks, complex and refreshing even without alcohol. Enjoyed in the colonies and early U.S. states, shrubs gradually fell out of fashion. But as we approach our nation’s semiquincentennial (another bonus word), we’re looking back and discovering the power of a bit of pucker.
Our shrub quest revealed a simple cold process for a berry-based shrub, that mellows as it ages about a week, but will keep up to six months. We also admire a slightly less acidulous hibiscus and spice concoction. Does it technically have enough sour to be shrub? All we care about is that it can be simmered and ready in 25 minutes. Lovely hot or cold, chill for a couple of hours before mixing.
Any-Berry Shrub
12 ounces berries (raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries), sliced or quartered if large
1½ cups (or more) granulated sugar
1 cup (or more) vinegar (apple cider, red wine, white wine, white balsamic, or unseasoned rice)
Club soda (for serving)
Fresh berries and/or herb sprigs (for serving; optional)
Gently mash berries with a fork in a medium bowl. Transfer to a 1-quart glass jar with a lid, add sugar, and stir to combine. Seal the jar and let fruit mixture sit at room temperature, shaking a couple of times, until berries are very soft and falling apart and sugar is at least mostly dissolved, about 1 day (mixture should look very juicy).
Strain fruit mixture through a fine-mesh sieve (line sieve with a layer of cheesecloth if you want to catch every bit of seed and fruit pulp) into a medium bowl; discard fruit. Scrape any undissolved sugar left in jar into bowl.
Add vinegar to syrup and stir to combine. Taste shrub and add more sugar or vinegar—it should taste both sweet and sharp but not overpowering (the flavors will meld as the shrub ages). Add infusion ingredients if using (thinly sliced fresh ginger, mint or basil leaves, or fresh thyme or rosemary sprigs) Pour shrub into a clean jar; cover with lid and chill until flavors come together and mellow, at least 1 week.
Shrub can be made 6 months ahead. Keep chilled.
To serve: pour 2 tablespoons shrub into a glass filled with ice; top with club soda; stir gently to combine. Garnish with berries and/or herbs. About 20 servings.
Spiced and Spiked Hibiscus Tea
1 3” piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced
2 cinnamon sticks
2 teaspoons whole allspice
¼ cup dried hibiscus petals
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1½ cups bourbon, optional
Lemon wheels (for serving)
Bring ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and 8 cups of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer until flavors infuse liquid, 20–25 minutes.
Remove pan from heat and add hibiscus; cover and let sit 10 minutes. Strain into another large saucepan if serving hot or a pitcher if serving cold. Add honey and lemon juice, stirring to dissolve honey. Reheat tea over low, or chill until cold, at least 3 hours.
Just before serving, stir in bourbon, if using. Serve in mugs or rocks glasses filled with ice; garnish with lemon wheels. (Bourbon's optional, and this is equally delicious hot or cold.)
Tea base can be made 4 days ahead. Keep chilled. 8 cups, about 12 servings
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com