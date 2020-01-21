Seasoned to Taste: Let food take you someplace warm

Warm, colorful images from friends in Patzcuaro or St. Croix or on the Big Island are a lifeline when our world is near-zero. Fabulous food photos remind us of a frigid night, long ago when our friend Dominique fed us a dish from the Yucatan, wrapped up in banana leaves as gifts on a plate. Talk about transporting!
All it takes is one taste of achiote-marinated pork, marinated, stewed and shredded, and one is definitely not in Nebraska anymore! We looked for a version that was a little easier than chef Dominique’s and found a simpler slow-cooker solution.
This recipe starts with easy-to-handle, meaty country-style ribs. With the Super Bowl and other indoor sports-watching on the way, this do-ahead meal offers a different twist. And this same recipe likely could be adapted by you Instant Pot experts to get transporting tropical tastes in a trice!
Maura Wall Hernandez notes her recipe makes a version of panuchos Yucatecos instead of serving as tacos or in banana leaves. “We’re going to use a simpler method using small store-bought tostadas. If you can’t find small tostadas or picaditas at your grocery store, you can make your own by ... heating corn tortillas in the oven until they’re dry and crispy.”
If you want to impress folks with presentation in banana leaf packets, check out these hints on making the leaves pliable here: http://theothersideofthetortilla.com/2009/09/cochinita-pibil/
Crock-pot Cochinita Pibil
Meat and marinade:
1 1/2 pounds country-style boneless pork ribs
1 cup fresh lime juice (about 10 limes)
3/4 cup fresh orange juice
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1/2 of a large red onion, cut into 1/4 inch slices
Spices:
3 tablespoons white vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 1/2 teaspoons ground achiote (annatto seed powder, available at Mexican markets and some supermarket Mexican sections)
1/4 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons whole Mexican oregano
Salsa:
1/2 of a large red onion, sliced into small strips
juice of 1 orange
juice of 2 limes
1 roasted habanero, finely chopped
For panuchos:
1 package of small tostadas
1 cup refried black beans
Squeeze limes and oranges into a medium to large bowl and add the crushed garlic. Combine all the dry spices and mix well; then add vinegar and olive oil. Stir to incorporate the liquids and add to the glass bowl with the citrus juices and garlic. Stir well and add the pork to the bowl, making sure it’s completely covered by the juice. Cover and allow it to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
Salsa
Slice 1/2 of a large red onion into small strips and mix it with the juice of 1 orange and 2 limes. Roast one habanero in a skillet, remove the stem (and seeds if you want to reduce some of the heat), and finely chop. (Wear rubber gloves to chop and handle pepper! It is exceedingly hot!) Add the habanero to the salsa. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight.
The day of: Slice remaining half onion into quarter-inch thick slices and place on bottom of slow cookers. Remove the meat and marinade from the refrigerator and place the meat over the onions. Pour all the juice over the meat. Place the lid on the crock-pot and cook on high for 5 hours (or on low for 8-9 hours). Meat is done when it can be shredded with a fork without much effort. Shred all the pork. Place the meat in a bowl and add a little juice from the crock-pot to keep the meat moist.
Heat the tostadas in the oven at 200 degrees F for a few minutes. Spread warm refried black beans on the tostadas. Add the shredded pork on top of the beans and spoon some of the habanero salsa and onions on top of the pork. Yields about 3 1/2 cups of meat and juice.
Source: Maura Wall Hernandez,
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.