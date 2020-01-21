Seasoned to Taste: Let food take you someplace warm

1 cup refried black beans

Squeeze limes and oranges into a medium to large bowl and add the crushed garlic. Combine all the dry spices and mix well; then add vinegar and olive oil. Stir to incorporate the liquids and add to the glass bowl with the citrus juices and garlic. Stir well and add the pork to the bowl, making sure it’s completely covered by the juice. Cover and allow it to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Salsa

Slice 1/2 of a large red onion into small strips and mix it with the juice of 1 orange and 2 limes. Roast one habanero in a skillet, remove the stem (and seeds if you want to reduce some of the heat), and finely chop. (Wear rubber gloves to chop and handle pepper! It is exceedingly hot!) Add the habanero to the salsa. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight.

The day of: Slice remaining half onion into quarter-inch thick slices and place on bottom of slow cookers. Remove the meat and marinade from the refrigerator and place the meat over the onions. Pour all the juice over the meat. Place the lid on the crock-pot and cook on high for 5 hours (or on low for 8-9 hours). Meat is done when it can be shredded with a fork without much effort. Shred all the pork. Place the meat in a bowl and add a little juice from the crock-pot to keep the meat moist.