Seasoned to Taste: Lemon buttermilk cake a light, rich treat

Sparks fly when we reconnect, especially after many anxious months.

Seeing family, friends and meeting new people is almost literally electrifying! Synapses fire as we struggle to awaken long-dormant social skills. But the good news is that eating, perhaps more than ever, is effortless. And we’re more grateful than ever for the gift of gathering and the sharing of food someone else has cooked (or baked). And when the recipes get shared, too, the gift keeps on giving.

Lucky us, after all this time eating solo, to attend two potlucks in one day. Local members of the Lincoln-originated Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group feasted in the flesh at Antelope Park on a bounteous bonanza that even included homemade ice cream. Thanks to local group admins Alisa and Brendan for creating the culinary club and the eventual celebration. And kudos to clever contributors who showed up with copies of their recipes as well as their dishes. (More of them to come in future columns.)

Then, after a digestion break, it was on to potluck No. 2. Our architect friends built a 6-plus-foot submarine sandwich so long it had to be placed on the diagonal to fit the serving table! Many melanges on the side featured farmer’s market freshness (sweet corn! green beans! new potatoes!).