Seasoned to Taste: Lemon buttermilk cake a light, rich treat

Sparks fly when we reconnect, especially after many anxious months.
Seeing family, friends and meeting new people is almost literally electrifying! Synapses fire as we struggle to awaken long-dormant social skills. But the good news is that eating, perhaps more than ever, is effortless. And we’re more grateful than ever for the gift of gathering and the sharing of food someone else has cooked (or baked). And when the recipes get shared, too, the gift keeps on giving.
Lucky us, after all this time eating solo, to attend two potlucks in one day. Local members of the Lincoln-originated Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group feasted in the flesh at Antelope Park on a bounteous bonanza that even included homemade ice cream. Thanks to local group admins Alisa and Brendan for creating the culinary club and the eventual celebration. And kudos to clever contributors who showed up with copies of their recipes as well as their dishes. (More of them to come in future columns.)
Then, after a digestion break, it was on to potluck No. 2. Our architect friends built a 6-plus-foot submarine sandwich so long it had to be placed on the diagonal to fit the serving table! Many melanges on the side featured farmer’s market freshness (sweet corn! green beans! new potatoes!).
And the icing on the cake, as it were, was our friend Sydney’s lemon buttermilk dessert. Somehow both light and rich at the same time, a sweet-tart slender slice of this cake made a perfect ending to our eating extravaganza. The recipe was a gift from a friend of Sydney’s mother. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving! A reliable and delicious recipe passed on to a young teenager gives the budding baker (or cook) confidence and can spark a lifetime of culinary curiosity and creativity.
The pièce de résistance: Sydney’s admonition at the end of the recipe, the best takeaway we’ve seen from coming through the challenges of these long months. Words to live by: Don’t skimp on the glaze!
Lemon buttermilk cake
3 cups unbleached flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups sugar
2 sticks butter, softened
3 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
Zest of one lemon
Glaze:
4 tablespoons butter, softened
Zest of one lemon
2-3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup confectioner’s sugar, sifted
Preheat oven to 350. Butter and dust with flour a tube pan or Bundt pan.
Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter together until smooth and light. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well. Add buttermilk, lemon juice and zest, mixing well.
Add dry ingredients to bowl and mix until blended. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake for 55-60 minutes. Leave cake pan on cooling rack for about 20 minutes. You’ll want it cool enough to turn it out onto a platter without breaking up, but still warm enough for the glaze to melt into the cake.
While the cake is cooling, make the glaze. In a small bowl, cream softened butter with half of the confectioner’s sugar until blended. Add lemon zest and juice, mixing with a fork. Continue adding and mixing in more of the sugar until you have a glaze that is not as thick as frosting, but not pourable.
Turn out the cake upside down onto a platter. Spread generous spoonfuls of glaze over the top and sides of the cake. It should melt and become drippy. Don’t skimp on the glaze!
