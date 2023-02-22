‘Tis the teasin’ season. One day we’re luxuriating outdoors in mild temps, noting many happy harbingers of spring. Next, we’re reminded it’s winter and outdoors equals significant shoveling.

Citrus consoles us as we wait for the seasons to turn. Produce piles are at their peak with many varieties of juicy orbs ranging from sweet to tart. Amidst the dozens of options, our favorite is the most wee (and maybe, around here, the most rare): the kumquat.

These miniature fruits originated in China, but are well suited to citrus-growing spots across the U.S.A. Heartier than oranges, they’re also bigger producers, blooming several times a year, which means multiple harvests. Somehow in these parts we rarely see them more than once a year.

Kumquats have a thin, sweet, edible peel and a tart center that my sour-candy-lovin’ grandkids adore. They can be sliced and sprinkled on salads, floated in cocktails, cooked into marmalade or pureed to add to baked treats. But kumquat enthusiasts, including food writer Claudia Alarcon, relish them with the simplest of all preparations: gently rolled between the fingers before eating, which releases the essential oils in the rind.

We’ll eat’em while we got ‘em at least these two different ways. Since they’re pricey, a salad that uses lots of other citrus is a way to get your kumquat kick with fewer fruit. But a container pureed can add zip to a number of dishes, including a breakfast bread we’ll enjoy with our tea whilst we wait for spring.

Winter citrus and red chicories salad

Ingredients

* 4 blood oranges or Cara Cara oranges (red-fleshed navel oranges)

* 1 navel orange

* 1 ruby grapefruit

* 2 small heads radicchio, about ¾ pound, or a mixture of red-leaved chicories such as Treviso and Tardivo

* 2 Belgian endives

* 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

* salt and pepper

* 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (or walnut oil)

* 6 kumquats, thinly sliced

* ¼ cup toasted walnut halves

Directions

Using a serrated knife and following the curves of the fruit, carefully peel the blood oranges, navel orange and grapefruit. Remove all the peels and the white pith but keep the fruits as smooth and round as possible.

Cut blood oranges and navel orange crosswise into ¼-inch slices and place in a low bowl. Use knife to cut between the grapefruit membranes to form segments; add to bowl. Squeeze the grapefruit “carcass” over a strainer into the bowl with the citrus.

Separate radicchio into leaves and tear into large pieces. Remove and discard a layer of exterior leaves from each endive so that only smooth and unblemished leaves are showing. Trim 1 inch from the bottoms and discard. Separate the leaves.

Place radicchio and endive leaves in a large platter or in a low-sided salad bowl. Arrange citrus slices and segments artfully

In a small bowl, combine shallots and 3 tablespoons reserved citrus juices. Add a good pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk in oil. Garnish with kumquat slices and toasted walnuts. 4-6 servings

Source: Nytimes.com, David Tanis

Kumquat breakfast bread

Ingredients

* 1 cup kumquat puree

* ¾ cup honey

* 2 Tbs canola oil

* 2 eggs

* 1 Tbs vanilla

* 1¼ cup whole wheat flour

* 1 cup oats, regular or quick

* ¼ cup flaxseed meal

* 1 Tbs baking powder

* pinch of salt

* 1 Tbs cinnamon

* 1 cup chopped pecans

* ½ cup craisins

Directions

Put dry ingredients into bowl of mixer, add wet ones. Mix on low until just mixed, add nuts and craisins. Pour into greased loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean.

Kumquat puree

Ingredients

* fresh kumquats

Directions

Wash fruit, cut in half and remove any seeds. Place in blender or food chopper. (A blender makes a finer puree).

Do not cook. Use puree in recipes as called for or freeze in zip-lock or other freezer containers. Frozen kumquat puree can be stored six months or more. To use frozen puree defrost and drain the excess liquid before using.

Source: Kumquatgrowers.com, Chrystal Wilkerson