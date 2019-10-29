So many recipes, so little time! As we’re looking back over two decades of sharing food we love, we’re re-discovering some certified party hits. Even better, we’re running into folks who are still making a recipe we shared to rave reviews.
Our friend Don, whom we hadn’t seen in some years, reminded us of the beef brisket recipe our friend Joe had passed along a decade ago. Don has become well known for bringing this no fuss, protein-packed, versatile braise to potluck or holiday gatherings.
It’s such a crowd-pleaser that some people contact him in advance of the get-together and make their decision about participating based on whether Don and the beef will be there.
That sounds like some pressure, but the genius of this recipe is that it involves simple ingredients, limited preparation time and energy, and produces, as if by magic, a remarkable dish. It's easy to see why it's been passed down. But maybe that's because it's brisket.
This comparatively cheap and not-exactly lean cut of beef somehow transforms through long, slow cooking into food fit for the highest of holidays. Moist, fork-tender, a beautiful foil to many a flavorful sauce, brisket is a favorite of braisers and barbecuers alike.
The source of heat isn't as critical as the long, slow cooking process. Food writer Joan Nathan offers this story about how transformational brisket can be. "When I invited a friend to dinner to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, she accepted with a caveat: She and her husband do not eat red meat. I said that I was making brisket but would give them something else. "Oh, but we eat brisket!" she exclaimed. Many's the family, whether Jewish or Italian or Texan or Connecticut Yankee, that has a treasured brisket recipe.
But for ease of preparation and remarkable results, you can't beat Joe's. While the brisket is taking care of itself in the oven, you can attend to all the other items on your to do list (which may include cooking something else if you have non-meat eaters to feed). But no doubt the effort will be made easier by the amazing aromas coming out of your oven during the long braising process.
Although Joe has the perfect braising pan, any other oven-proof pan with a tight fitting lid will work for this recipe. (I used my old blue-speckled enameled roaster and sealed the bottom with aluminum foil before putting on the lid, which fits a little loose.) Slice, sauté, season, stick in the oven, slice and savor. A superb self-sufficient recipe to share on any occasion or to simply enjoy at home!
Joe's Braised Brisket of Beef
3-pound beef brisket
12-inch braiser pan with tight-fitting lid
2 large yellow onions
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon
4 tablespoons good Hungarian paprika. (Yes, tablespoons is correct.)
Lightly oil the pan. Slice onions approximately into ¼-inch rings and place in the pan, spread out evenly. Place the beef fat side up upon the onions. Sprinkle the top of the beef evenly with salt, pepper, and the paprika. (This will be a thick coating of paprika.) Place the lid on and cook in 350-degree oven on middle rack for 3 hours.
When the meat falls away from a fork pushed into the center of the beef, it is done cooking. Remove the beef and slice thinly, preferably with an electric knife, across the grain. Remove onions from the juice in the pan and discard (The onions have given up all their flavor and are no longer useful.) Some make traditional creamy gravy from the juices.
Return the sliced beef to the pan so the beef can absorb the juices. (There will always be a fair amount of juice left in the pan as you use the beef.) Serve with favorite vegetables with horseradish sauce or use the slices to make great sandwiches.
Source: Joe Ruffo, passed down from his mother who got it from her best friend, Ann.