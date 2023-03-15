Folks who favor Friday Fish Fries are discovering 21st-century approaches to a time-honored tradition. First, throw out an online net. The helpful list we reeled in from the Macaroni Kids website revealed a variety of innovations. Drive through! Baked as well as fried fish! Mac ‘n cheese, tuna noodle casserole, three kinds of potatoes, even spaghetti. And perhaps the most appealing catch of all: “ Desserts for sale from Altar Society.”

Maybe all of these “innovations” aren’t strictly linked to the 2020s, but there seems to be way more variety than when we used to stand in church basement lines last century. Or fight for a table for Doc’s Friday fish at the Greenwich Café.

Much as we cherish those happy memories, we’re more intrigued by new approaches to Friday (or any day) fish we can make at home. Our friend Laurie spied Zaynab Issa’s crispy salmon recipe and her chef Dan gave it a try. Definitely a different approach, “starting the salmon skin side down in a cold cast-iron skillet.” Once deeply browned, the technique produces “restaurant-level crispy, crunchy skin.” And way less mess than deep-frying. Healthier, too, is the accompanying fennel salad. An eastern Mediterranean medley of crunchy walnuts, briny olives, and sweet dates is dressed with a lemony, tahini-yogurt sauce.

As exotic as it sounds, the dish offers simple prep. Slicing the fennel bulb on a mandoline makes the most labor-intensive aspect a snap. A little slicing and dicing, whisking and flipping and you’ve caught an intriguing fish dish, fit for any day of the week!

Crispy salmon with fennel-date salad

Ingredients

* ¼ cup raw walnuts (optional)

* 4 4–6-oz. skin-on salmon fillets

* Kosher salt

* 2 garlic cloves, finely grated

* 3 tablespoons tahini

* 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

* 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided

* ¾ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

* ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

* Freshly ground pepper

* 1 large fennel bulb, fronds reserved, bulb thinly sliced

* ½ cup coarsely chopped dill

* 1/3 cup dates, pitted, coarsely chopped

* ¼ cup Castelvetrano olives, smashed, pitted

Directions

Toast ¼ cup raw walnuts (if using) in a dry small skillet over medium heat, tossing often, until fragrant and slightly darkened, about 5 minutes. Coarsely chop; set aside.

Pat four 4–6-ounce skin-on salmon fillets dry with paper towels and season all over with kosher salt. Arrange fillets skin side down in a cold large cast-iron skillet. Place pan over medium heat and cook salmon, undisturbed, until skin is crisp and deeply browned and flesh is opaque halfway up sides, about 5 minutes. Turn fillets over and cook just until opaque throughout, about 4 minutes. Stand fillets on their sides and cook until lightly browned, about 30 seconds per side.

Meanwhile, whisk 2 garlic cloves, finely grated, 3 tablespoons tahini, and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add ¾ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt and whisk to combine; season with salt.

Whisk 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, and remaining 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice in another medium bowl; season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Add 1 large fennel bulb, thinly sliced, ½ cup coarsely chopped dill, ⅓ cup dates, pitted, coarsely chopped, ¼ cup Castelvetrano olives, smashed, pitted, and reserved walnuts and toss to coat.

Spread yogurt sauce on plates and place salmon on top. Arrange salad around; top with fennel fronds.