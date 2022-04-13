Seasoned to Taste: Imitate greatness with butter beans and pistachio dukkah

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”

So wrote Oscar Wilde, expanding a bit on a proverbial expression that has been around since at least the 18th century. Origins aside, it’s a comforting comment for those of us who improve our cooking game by imitating the inspiring examples of great cooks.

One such innovative bright light, Yotam Ottolenghi, has hit the perfect note for a springy salad that we can make while we wait for the first fresh greens to appear in local gardens. Canned butter beans are totally transformed when layered with crunchy dukkah, peas, and a creamy, garlicky dressing. Who’da thunk? Not only is this a simple prep, it can be served with crisp lettuce, bread or lavosh, as a light lunch on its own or part of a mezze spread for your spring holiday tables.

And when your eaters proclaim your greatness, you can merely reply, “just imitating!”

Yogurty butter beans with pistachio dukkah

For the dukkah:

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds

1/3 cup unsalted and roasted shelled pistachios

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried mint

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the beans:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt, at room temperature

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

fine sea salt and black pepper

2 (15.5-ounce) cans) butter beans, rinsed and drained

2/3 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/4 cup loosely packed fresh dill

1/4 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup coarsely crumbled feta

Start the dukkah: In a small pan set over medium heat, toast the coriander and cumin, shaking the pan occasionally, until the seeds are a shade darker and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer spices to a small bowl and repeat with the sesame seeds, toasting for 30 to 60 seconds. Add the sesame seeds to the same bowl to cool.

While the seeds cool, start the beans by making turmeric oil: Add 1½ tablespoons oil to the pan used for the seeds. Heat over medium until visibly hot (shimmering and wavy) but not smoking, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, stir in the turmeric and set aside to infuse and cool completely.

While the turmeric oil cools, finish the dukkah: Add the pistachios, oregano, mint, salt and the cooled seeds to a food processor, using the smaller bowl insert if you have one. Pulse a few times until you have a rough crumble with larger pistachio pieces. Return to the small bowl.

Finish the beans: In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon oil and ¼ teaspoon salt. Add the butter beans and use a spatula to gently coat in the yogurt dressing, being careful to not break apart the beans.

In a separate bowl, mix together the peas, dill, mint and remaining 1½ teaspoons oil with 1/8 teaspoon salt and a good grind of pepper.

Transfer the butter bean mixture to a large plate with a lip and top with the feta, followed by the pea mixture, the turmeric oil and a generous sprinkling of the dukkah. Serve the remaining dukkah to eat alongside.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

