Seasoned to Taste: Hot beverages to stay warm this holiday season

All these recipes can be put together ahead of time, stored in the fridge, and heated up (even a cup’s worth in the microwave) so you’ve got something homey to serve at a second’s notice. Any of these mixtures can be spiked, but they are satisfying as is, making them an all-ages option. (You can offer alcoholic garnishes for those who would prefer.) And any of them make it easy to raise a cup to toast the happiest of holidays. Gayla’s Wassail Punch goes together quickly and adds bright citrus notes to traditional holiday spicing. It can easily be kept warm and ladled out of a crock pot for the duration of your Zoom-a-thon. And best of all, it’s even tasty cold, so you could serve it chilled for a holiday brunch.