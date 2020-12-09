Seasoned to Taste: Hot beverages to stay warm this holiday season

It’s enough to drive you to drink, isn’t it? We’ve been moaning about December holiday frenzy for years. The commercialism. The chaos (that we swear every year will be organized). The 2 a.m. date with a hot glue gun and googly eyes transforming candy canes into reindeers for classmates.
What we would give to have these trifles to trifle with! This year’s holidays are upended. Staying home and masking up are the best gifts we can give each other.
But maybe we can turn meh into a bit of merry by creating some online holiday hoopla, with a nice warm cuppa-something recipe to share and make in advance.
Being driven to drink a soothing hot spicy cup can be a blessing in disguise. Even if we’re drinking alone, a few minutes of taste-and-aromatherapy can help us breathe deeply, get a grip and focus on what’s really important.
All these recipes can be put together ahead of time, stored in the fridge, and heated up (even a cup’s worth in the microwave) so you’ve got something homey to serve at a second’s notice. Any of these mixtures can be spiked, but they are satisfying as is, making them an all-ages option. (You can offer alcoholic garnishes for those who would prefer.) And any of them make it easy to raise a cup to toast the happiest of holidays. Gayla’s Wassail Punch goes together quickly and adds bright citrus notes to traditional holiday spicing. It can easily be kept warm and ladled out of a crock pot for the duration of your Zoom-a-thon. And best of all, it’s even tasty cold, so you could serve it chilled for a holiday brunch.
Maggie’s Hot Buttered Beverage Mix is not just a swell item to have on hand to stir into just about anything hot, but it keeps through the winter season. Mix sugar, butter, spices, packed in a jar, ready for frigid February. Cut down the Cider Punch for a Crowd, or make a bunch and refrigerate (or even freeze) the spiced cider part.
Raise a cup, connect online and keep believing!
Gayla’s Wassail Punch
* 2 quarts apple juice
* 2 cups orange juice
* ½ cup lemon juice
* ¾ cup sugar
* 6-8 whole cloves
* 4 cinnamon sticks
Directions: In a large kettle, bring ingredients to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Remove cinnamon sticks and cloves. Serve warm.
Hot Buttered Beverage Mix
6 cups brown sugar
1 cup butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon each, vanilla, rum and brandy extracts
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon each ground cloves and allspice
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Directions: Combine all ingredients and mix well. Use at room temperature or store up to 3 months in refrigerator. To make hot buttered beverage, stir 1 tablespoon mix into an 8-ounce mug of hot apple juice, orange juice, milk, coffee, hot water with rum or warmed red wine.
Paul Riley’s Nebraska Cider Punch for a Crowd (or Not)
* Punch essence
* 1 gallon cider (1 quart)
* 1 can whole cloves, approximately 1½-2 ounces (or ¼ can or to taste)
* 1 can whole allspice (¼ can or to taste)
* 1 can cinnamon sticks (¼ can or to taste)
Pour cider into an enamel or stainless steel container. Put spices in a cheesecloth bag and add to cider. Heat at high simmer for 1-2 hours. This should be very spicy. Allow to cool and pour back into cider jug. This can be made ahead of time and stored. This is enough essence for 4-6 gallons cider.
For punch, heat about two gallons of cider to a high simmer. Turn off heat. Add about a quart of the essence and up to a pint of vodka (optional). The hotter the punch is served, the less vodka needed, as the alcohol reacts to the heated cider, making it taste strong. The punch is at its best served very warm. As this is a lot of cider, start heating about half-hour before needed.
GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN THE LINCOLN AREA:
2765 Arlington Ave.
Watch Now: 3330 Whitlock Road lights
5521 Pawnee St.
Seward's Magical Lights
45th and St. Paul
Holiday light map
Tell us about Lincoln-area holiday light displays
If you have a well-decorated house in or around Lincoln, or know of one in your neighborhood, let us know by using our online form, journalstar.com/forms/great_holiday_lights or emailing calendars@journalstar.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!
We'll run the list periodically over the next few weeks, adding more houses as we get them.
Last year's holiday lights pictures and videos
Magical Lights of Malcolm
2430 Dorothy Drive
6234 Franciscan
WATCH: 5521 Pawnee lights
7601 S. 41st St.
4231 Bingham Lane
900 N. 96th St.
WATCH: Dancing Christmas lights at 4415 Judson St.
3912 Touzalin Ave.
7543 S. 41st St.
3731 S. 17th St.
707 Indian Hills Drive
WATCH: 3305 N. 63rd lights
1731 N 73rd St.
7630 Stevens Ridge Road
WATCH: 2948 N.W. 8th St. lights
6800 Marcus Road
1905 Harwood St.
507 Trail Ridge Circle
WATCH: 5101 N. 17th lights
7300 Carson Road
3035 T St.
631 Skyway Road
408 Sante Fe Trail
10641 N. 140th St., Waverly
3534 N. 68th
3050 Stephanos Drive
WATCH: 1511 Ridge Run-Seward lights
1540 N. 69th St.
9200 West Fletcher Ave.
13810 Guildford Waverly
5521 Pawnee St.
7543 S. 41st St.
919 C St.
3305 N. 63rd St.
7543 S. 41st St.
3305 N. 63rd St.
Tell us about Lincoln-area holiday light displays
If you have a well-decorated house in or around Lincoln, or know of one in your neighborhood, let us know by using our online form, journalstar.com/forms/great_holiday_lights or emailing calendars@journalstar.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!
We'll run the list periodically over the next few weeks, adding more houses as we get them.
Last year's holiday lights pictures
6234 Franciscan Drive
7543 S. 41st St.
2515 Marilynn Ave.
2430 Dorothy Drive
707 Indian Hills Drive
5810 S. 88th St.
5300 93rd Place
1101 and 1111 N. 97th St.
6001 The Knolls
9495 Northern Sky Road
10522 Northloch St.
6800 Marcus Road
3200 Rock Creek Road
919 C St.
507 Trail Ridge Circle
900 N. 96th St.
13240 W. Bluff Road, Malcolm
1531 S.W. 25th St.
5940 Abigail Drive
10641 N. 140th St., Waverly
946 W. Dawes Ave.
2601 N.W. 53rd St.
4900 N.W. 10th St.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.