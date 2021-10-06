Seasoned to Taste: Harvest time paves the way for season-spanning salad

Harvest time! Our big farming friends are spending long days in big bean and corn fields, reaping the outcome of this year’s big gamble. “Could be worse,” one opined.
A more clear message comes from the smaller farmers we know who have bumper crops of carrots, and eggplants, and zucchini, oh my! But this organic bounty has a shelf life, so we’ve been busy trying to use up or freeze/preserve our CSA box’s bounty.
We’re also looking for season-spanning dishes for these mostly glorious, but variable, October days. Nearly 90s or foggy 50s can change our palates’ preferences in a snap. So we were delighted to discover Hetty McKinnon’s Warm Roasted Carrot and Barley Salad. Sweet roasted veggies, whole grains, and a spicy tahini dressing with lots of other uses produces a tasty tribute to the season. Easy to eat table-side or tote to fall fun!
This recipe is a blueprint and your design variations can be dictated by what you have on hand. Farro or freekeh or couscous could replace the barley. Hetty notes, “The perfect chew of pearl barley is so gratifying in this dish, but for even more flavor, cook your barley in stock. “ You could also add chickpeas to the roasting pan to up the protein content. Sub whatever greens you have if arugula is absent at your house.
Bonus: we learned about Ras el hanout, a North African spice blend of coriander, cumin, ginger, clove and turmeric. Used with tahini here, we’ll use it more as we cook our fall through the fall. brings warmth and richness to the tahini. Available at Middle Eastern/African groceries, you can also make your own version with tips below.
Happy harvest, indeed!
Warm Roasted Carrot and Barley Salad
1 cup pearled barley
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 pounds carrots, washed, trimmed and cut into 3-inch-long, scant 1/2- inch-wide batons
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons runny honey, such as clover honey
½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest (from 1/2 lemon)
2 cups arugula
A handful of parsley
¼ cup toasted sliced almonds
FOR THE SPICED TAHINI:
¼ cup tahini
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon)
1 teaspoon ras el hanout (see below)
1 small garlic clove, grated
Heat oven to 425 degrees; place rack on the lowest shelf. In a medium saucepan, combine barley with 4 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to low and simmer until tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. If the barley hasn’t absorbed all of the water, drain off the excess.
Meanwhile, place carrots on a sheet pan, drizzle with the olive oil and toss to coat, spreading into an even layer. Season with salt and pepper. Place on the bottom oven rack and roast until tender and starting to turn golden, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, toss and return to the oven for 5 to 7 minutes until completely tender. When done, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with lemon zest. Season with a pinch of salt and toss to coat.
While carrots roast, make the dressing: whisk together tahini, lemon juice, ras el hanout, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is smooth and has a pourable consistency.
Combine carrots with barley, arugula and parsley. Drizzle with spiced tahini and sprinkle with almonds.
Source: Hetty McKinnon, nytimes.com
Ras el hanout
1 teaspoon each salt , ground cumin , ginger, turmeric
¾ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon white pepper, ground coriander, allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon
½ teaspoon (or less) cayenne
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Mix together. Store leftovers in airtight jar.
Source: allrecipes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com