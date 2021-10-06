Seasoned to Taste: Harvest time paves the way for season-spanning salad

Harvest time! Our big farming friends are spending long days in big bean and corn fields, reaping the outcome of this year’s big gamble. “Could be worse,” one opined.

A more clear message comes from the smaller farmers we know who have bumper crops of carrots, and eggplants, and zucchini, oh my! But this organic bounty has a shelf life, so we’ve been busy trying to use up or freeze/preserve our CSA box’s bounty.

We’re also looking for season-spanning dishes for these mostly glorious, but variable, October days. Nearly 90s or foggy 50s can change our palates’ preferences in a snap. So we were delighted to discover Hetty McKinnon’s Warm Roasted Carrot and Barley Salad. Sweet roasted veggies, whole grains, and a spicy tahini dressing with lots of other uses produces a tasty tribute to the season. Easy to eat table-side or tote to fall fun!

This recipe is a blueprint and your design variations can be dictated by what you have on hand. Farro or freekeh or couscous could replace the barley. Hetty notes, “The perfect chew of pearl barley is so gratifying in this dish, but for even more flavor, cook your barley in stock. “ You could also add chickpeas to the roasting pan to up the protein content. Sub whatever greens you have if arugula is absent at your house.