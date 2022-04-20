Seasoned to Taste: Haitian side pikliz provides tasty punch

The best thing about traveling, perhaps, is the chance to eat something new.

Bonus points for when that something new seems like something you’ll add to your arsenal. And quadruple credit for when it helps you use up some end-of-winter vegetables in the fridge.

So it was on a blissful spring trip to N’awlins we discovered the classic Haitian side, pikliz, at the James Beard-nominated restaurant Fritai. Part pickle, part slaw, this spicy combo of cabbage, carrots, and sweet and hot peppers can enliven just about anything you choose. Like many pickled products, this can sit in your fridge for weeks, always at the ready for your next inspiration. Perfect on the side of other Haitian standards as fried plantains or the pork-based griot, we also relished this relish on the side of breakfast omelets and a plate of grilled shrimp.

Vinegar is the typical pickling base, but orange juice for part of the liquid can add a bright citrus note. Pikliz juice is a frequent addition to marinades or dressings, kicking up many a concoction.

Beans and rice, noodles, roast chicken all benefit from a little punch o’ pikliz. Pepper precaution: Scotch bonnet and/or habanero chiles can burn your hands as well as your taste buds, so use care when using them (and maybe lessen the amounts if you have eaters who aren’t hotheads). Peas or celery (or any other veg you like pickled) can also be added to mix.

Crunchy, spicy, bright. One bite and you’ll see why no Haitian cook doesn’t have a bottle of pikliz waiting to do its voodoo!

Pikliz

2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 large carrot, peeled and coarsely grated (1 cup)

½ medium green, red or yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced (1 cup)

2 scallions, thinly sliced

4 Scotch bonnet or habanero chiles, seeded and very thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

12 black peppercorns

4 whole cloves

1½ cups cane vinegar, cider vinegar or white vinegar

Juice of ½ lime

Combine cabbage, onion, carrot, bell pepper, scallions, chiles, garlic, salt, peppercorns and cloves in a large bowl. Toss well.

Pack vegetables into a large (1 quart) jar with a tight-fitting lid. Pour vinegar and lime juice over vegetables. Press down on vegetables if needed until they are completely submerged in liquid. Cover with lid and refrigerate for at least three days before opening. Stored covered in refrigerator, pikliz will last for at least three weeks.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

