Suddenly, September! Just like that.
And if we had to have an AC breakdown, we’re grateful it happened as temps (at least at night) are starting to cool. In this in-between season, we’re still grilling of course, but we’re also getting reacquainted with our oven.
And we’re looking for flavor profiles that have elements of the fall favorites to come, but still offer the summery, sprightly sensation a squeeze (or more) or lemon provides.
And because we’re still super busy, we’re searching for relatively quick, easy, yet flexible recipes. If they keep well, that reinforces our “cook once eat twice” mantra.
And since both the grilled fennel-spiced pork and the roasted sweet potatoes below are accompanied by sauces, we can use those leftovers on totally different dishes.
We like pork tenderloin better than chops, but either cut is the perfect base for fennel-salt-pepper seasoning. And the sage-lemon vinaigrette is one we’ll make even if we’re not grilling meat. Likewise our standby roasted sweet potato fries take on a new taste with a lemon tahini sauce that will also become a standard.
Suddenly, it’s a saucy September!
Sage-Lemon Vinaigrette
3 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/2 shallot, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/3 cup olive oil
Fennel-Spiced Pork Chops or Tenderloin
2 T fennel seeds
2 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp whole black peppercorns
4 thick center-cut boneless pork chops (or 1 pork tenderloin, 1 lb)
1 tsp canola oil
For vinaigrette: Combine the sage, lemon juice, zest, shallot, honey, salt and pepper in a blender and blend until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in oil and blend until emulsified.
For Pork: Heat your grill to medium-high. Place the fennel seeds, salt, and peppercorns in a spice mill and process until finely ground. Alternatively, combine the spices on a cutting board and crush them with the bottom of a heavy pot. Brush pork with oil and season on both sides with fennel mixture. Grill the pork until slightly charred on both sides and cooked to medium-well, 4-5 min per side. Transfer pork to a place and immediately drizzle each chop with 2 tablespoons of the sage-lemon vinaigrette. Let the chops rest for 5 minutes until serving. Serving the remaining vinaigrette on the side if desired.
Source: Bobby Flay "Grilling for Life" on epicurious.com
Roasted Sweet Potato Fries
1 medium sweet potato (for 2 servings, more for more)
2 tablespoon olive oil
Himalayan pink salt, freshly cracked pepper to taste
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/8 cup pepitas
Start by chopping the sweet potato into 1 – 2″ wedges and mincing the thyme leaves.
Add olive oil, salt and pepper and thyme to a large plastic bag, along with the sweet potato wedges. Seal the bag and toss fries in the seasoning to coat liberally.
Add the sweet potato wedges to a baking sheet and roast at 450 °F for 30 minutes, or until fries are nice and crisp. Around the 15 minute mark, rotate the fries.
This is optional, but if you like your fries really crispy and a little blackened broil on high for 2 – 3 minutes before removing them from the oven.
Lemon Tahini Sauce
1/4 cup tahini
1/4 cup water
Juice from 1 lemon
1/4 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 small garlic clove
1 teaspoon 100% pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Add all ingredients to blender or food processor until smooth.
Source: justinecelina.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com