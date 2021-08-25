Seasoned to Taste: Grill up some peachy pork perfection

No offense, Georgia. We know you’ve got peaches on your license plates, but the fruit you ship up our way is hard, mealy, and dry. Just sayin’. Hence we live for August, when Colorado peaches make their brief appearance. Golden-peachy orbs beckoning from the bin: “Eat me raw (over the kitchen sink to avoid dripping down your front). Make me into a galette or an open-face peach pie. Seize this day, before I disappear.”
While the days dwindle down to a precious few, we’re trying new peach recipes inspired by our Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group friends. This one, on the savory side, adds a peachy piquance to one of our standards: grilled pork tenderloin.
Georgia does get its due in this recipe. Hat tip to B’s Cracklin’ BBQ in Savannah, where pit master Bryan Furman creates innovative “Q” worth copying. Now we’re not quite going whole hog, because Furman sweats over “split logs of oak and pecan wood burning hot above layers of coals” in the sweltering Southern summer to make his meat magic. We can make the swelter and the sweat part work, but we’ll use our gas grill to turn a couple of pork tenderloins into peachy porky perfection.
As with any tenderloin recipe, the key is to make sure the meat is not overcooked, which is when it gets dry. Because you’ll let it sit for 10 minutes or so before slicing, you can safely grill to 130 degrees, then pull it off for a rest before serving it up.
Whether you’re sending students back to school or saying so long to summer with an outdoor group, this makes a super-simple and surprising supper. Just plain peachy, even if yours don’t come from Colorado!
Grilled pork tenderloin with peach-mustard sauce
2 pork tenderloins (about 1 lb. each)
4 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Vegetable oil (for grill)
½ cup peach preserves, warmed
Peach-mustard sauce (for serving)
Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper and rub all over. Let sit at room temperature 1 hour. Meanwhile, prepare a grill for medium heat and brush grate with oil.
Brush pork with some preserves. Grill, turning every 4 minutes or so and brushing with any remaining preserves, until charred on all sides and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 130 degrees, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 10 minutes. Slice half-inch thick.
Serve sliced pork with peach-mustard sauce alongside.
Peach-mustard sauce
2 large ripe peaches, peeled, cut into small pieces
¼ cup ketchup
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon light brown sugar
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon (or more) kosher salt
Purée peaches, ketchup, mustard, brown sugar, pepper, and ½ tsp. salt in a blender until mixture is smooth and creamy. Taste sauce and season with more salt if needed.
Sauce can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill. Makes 1 cup
Source: Bonappetit.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com