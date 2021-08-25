Seasoned to Taste: Grill up some peachy pork perfection

No offense, Georgia. We know you’ve got peaches on your license plates, but the fruit you ship up our way is hard, mealy, and dry. Just sayin’. Hence we live for August, when Colorado peaches make their brief appearance. Golden-peachy orbs beckoning from the bin: “Eat me raw (over the kitchen sink to avoid dripping down your front). Make me into a galette or an open-face peach pie. Seize this day, before I disappear.”

While the days dwindle down to a precious few, we’re trying new peach recipes inspired by our Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group friends. This one, on the savory side, adds a peachy piquance to one of our standards: grilled pork tenderloin.

Georgia does get its due in this recipe. Hat tip to B’s Cracklin’ BBQ in Savannah, where pit master Bryan Furman creates innovative “Q” worth copying. Now we’re not quite going whole hog, because Furman sweats over “split logs of oak and pecan wood burning hot above layers of coals” in the sweltering Southern summer to make his meat magic. We can make the swelter and the sweat part work, but we’ll use our gas grill to turn a couple of pork tenderloins into peachy porky perfection.