The first freeze. Every year it catches us by surprise. Maybe it’s just that we don’t want to face the inevitable. But every year the weather warning sends us scurrying to pick, to cover, to move plants indoors.
Then when that flurry is finished, step two. What to do with all the produce suddenly snatched from Jack Frost’s icy grasp? My farm-raised stepmother used to pull tomato plants with the green fruits still on and let them slowly ripen in the garage. But when you’ve got a bumper crop of grape tomatoes, like our friend Twyla, “Now what?” is the question to pose to friends online.
And in this case, at least, hive mind offered many useful suggestions beyond the obvious “fried.” We liked Mary Jo’s suggestion of green tomato paste, stored in zip-closure bags in the freezer to use in sauces and soups all winter long. So we hunted up a variation of our favorite roasted red tomato sauce. This recipe suggests serving the sauce immediately over pasta, but a bigger batch could get the freezer treatment. (Sorta ironic — tomatoes saved from freezing only to be frozen.)
We also admired Chris’s slightly more involved pickled tomato recipe. Good news is that all those pesky little stems on the little tomatoes can stay in place—after pickling, eaters can just grab the tomatoes by the stem and daintily devour the dilled delight, then discard the stem. An uncle put up these pickles yearly, so it’s a multi-generational family favorite we can’t wait to try.
If you’re really desperate and have no time, tomatoes can be stemmed and thrown into freezer containers whole. Of course they’ll be mushy when you thaw them, but totally useful in stews, soups and sauces for the frosty days ahead. Lazy cook bonus: skins slip off easily when tomatoes are thawed!
Roasted Green Tomato Pasta Sauce
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
12 medium green tomatoes, cut into 1/4 slices
kosher salt
ground black pepper
6 garlic cloves, minced
24 fresh basil leaves
1 lb linguine
½ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
Preheat oven to 300°F.
You have free articles remaining.
Spray a large shallow baking dish with cooking oil. Lay the tomatoes in the dish and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with the olive. Bake uncovered until tomatoes soften somewhat, about 25 minutes.
In a mini food processor, chop the garlic and basil together. Sprinkle the garlic/basil on top of the tomatoes. Cover with foil and bake until soft and lightly carmelized, another 25 minutes. Remove from oven and place in a food processor or blender. Pulse a few times but leave the sauce chunky. Put in sauce pan to reheat and add cooked chicken if desired.
Serve over hot cooked pasta and top with freshly grated Parmesan.
Source: Food.com
Dilly Green Tomatoes
3 ½ pounds small firm green tomatoes with stems
4 cloves garlic
4 stalks celery
4 red chili peppers
4 heads fresh dill or 4 teaspoon dried dillweed or 8 tablespoons dillseed
2 quarts water
1 quart cider vinegar
½ cup granulated pickling salt
Wash tomatoes; drain. Pack into 4 hot quart jars. To each quart add 1 clove garlic, 1 stalk celery, 1 pepper, and 1 head fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried dillweed or 2 tablespoons dillseed. Combine 2 quarts water, vinegar, and salt. Bring to boiling; fill hot jars to within ½ inch of top. Adjust lids. Process in boiling water bath for 5 minutes (start counting time when water returns to a boil). Makes 4 quarts.
Source: Better Homes & Gardens Cook Book