Seasoned to Taste: Green Pozole something new to do with leftover turkey

Thanksgiving is all about tradition. Of course there will be leftover turkey sandwiches on the white bread we otherwise would never eat with a slather of Durkee’s sauce and another of cranberry relish. And we’ll claim the carcass, even though we’re not in charge of the big bird this year and throw it in the slow cooker to turn it stock for the annual soup.
But maybe this year we’ll look to somebody else’s tradition for what to do with that stock once it’s simmered overnight.
Mexican-born Hugo Ortega has brought a whole new world of food and flavor to Houston at his restaurants Hugo’s, Caracol, and Backstreet Café. He uses turkey broth and some leftover turkey as the base for a bright and unexpected soup with a secret ingredient: pozole. Or what many of us refer to as “hominy.” These puffed up corn kernels, combined with tomatillos, poblanos, and green herbs added as “colorant” bring a whole new approach to our typical turkey noodle soup. Dried hominy may be available in Mexican groceries or certainly online, but canned with still impart the unique taste and texture that will transform your turkey trimmings into a new tradition!
Green Pozole
For the Pozole Soup Base
12 cups (3 quarts) turkey or chicken stock (preferably homemade)
4 cups dried hominy, soaked overnight or rinsed and drained canned hominy
Kosher salt
1 cup hulled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil
6 unpeeled garlic cloves
1 serrano pepper
2 cups chopped tomatillos (about 5 tomatillos)
2 cups seeded and chopped poblano peppers (2 large poblanos)
1 cup chopped white onion (1/2 large onion)
3 whole cloves
1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1/2 teaspoon whole cumin seeds
4 cups leftover turkey (cubed or shredded)
For the Colorant
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped
4 epazote leaves, chopped
3 hoja santa leaves, chopped (or about ½ cup fennel leaves, chopped)
For Serving
Diced onion
Sliced radishes
Cubed avocados
Lime wedges
Tostadas
Make the soup base: In a large pot, bring 12 cups of the turkey broth and the cooked (homemade or canned) hominy to a simmer with 1 teaspoon salt.
Meanwhile, heat a dry cast iron skillet over medium heat then add the pumpkin seeds and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes; transfer to a blender. Increase the heat under the skillet to medium high and add the vegetable oil, heating until almost smoking. Add the garlic cloves and the serrano pepper and cook, turning occasionally, until charred and slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cool slightly; peel the garlic and remove the stem from the serrano.
Add the garlic, serrano, 1/2 cup of water, the tomatillos, poblanos, onion, cloves, peppercorns, and cumin to the blender with the pumpkin seeds and blend very well. Add it to the pozole soup pot and stir to incorporate. Return the broth to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in the turkey.
Make the colorant: Add 1/2 cup of water to the blender along with the cilantro, parsley, epazote and hoja santa; blend until smooth. Stir it into the pozole and simmer for 5 minutes and season with salt to taste.
Serve the pozole topped with onion, radish, avocado, and with lime wedges and tostadas on the side. Enjoy hot.
Source: Hugo Ortega, splendidtable.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.