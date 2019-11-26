Seasoned to Taste: Green Pozole something new to do with leftover turkey

Thanksgiving is all about tradition. Of course there will be leftover turkey sandwiches on the white bread we otherwise would never eat with a slather of Durkee’s sauce and another of cranberry relish. And we’ll claim the carcass, even though we’re not in charge of the big bird this year and throw it in the slow cooker to turn it stock for the annual soup.

Mexican-born Hugo Ortega has brought a whole new world of food and flavor to Houston at his restaurants Hugo’s, Caracol, and Backstreet Café. He uses turkey broth and some leftover turkey as the base for a bright and unexpected soup with a secret ingredient: pozole. Or what many of us refer to as “hominy.” These puffed up corn kernels, combined with tomatillos, poblanos, and green herbs added as “colorant” bring a whole new approach to our typical turkey noodle soup. Dried hominy may be available in Mexican groceries or certainly online, but canned with still impart the unique taste and texture that will transform your turkey trimmings into a new tradition!