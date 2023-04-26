A terrible tease, this (and every?) spring. The spritely soldiers that bravely defy the frost offer some floral compensation whilst we continue to shiver. And perhaps there’s further consolation in sweet-yet-sour grapefruit bars that are pretty in pink.

Lemon bars’ cousin, this recipe similarly requires a few steps. But what a delightful distraction as we wait for the weather we want! And the “pink dust” combo of freeze-dried strawberries (or raspberries” is a sprinkle you may want to try on other spring-y sweets.

You can store these beautiful bars in the frig for up to five days. No matter how gray the days, these sweets will proclaim that spring has sprung!

Pink Grapefruit Bars

Crust

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), melted and cooled slightly

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Grapefruit layer

2½ cups granulated sugar

3 tablespoons finely grated pink grapefruit zest (from about 3 large grapefruits)

½ cup all-purpose flour

8 large eggs

1¼ cups freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice (from 2 to 3 medium grapefruits)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Pink Dusting (optional)

1 cup freeze-dried strawberries

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

For crust: Heat oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with a strip of parchment paper that hangs over the long sides by about 2 inches to create a sling.

In a large bowl, combine flour, granulated sugar and salt. Add melted butter and vanilla extract and stir until a moist, crumbly dough forms. Transfer dough into prepared baking pan and press into an even layer using your hands or the bottom of a measuring cup. Prick the top of the dough all over with a fork and bake until the crust is deep golden brown in the center and slightly puffed, 40 to 45 minutes. Immediately use the bottom of a measuring cup or a flat metal spatula to press down the hot crust to compact it slightly. (This helps prevent the crust from crumbling when you cut it.)

While crust bakes, prepare the grapefruit layer: Combine granulated sugar and grapefruit zest in a large bowl and massage the zest into the sugar until very fragrant. Add flour and whisk to incorporate. Add eggs, grapefruit juice, vanilla extract and salt; whisk until no streaks of unincorporated egg remain.

As soon as the crust comes out of the oven, pour grapefruit mixture directly on top of the hot crust (pour through a fine-mesh strainer, using a spatula to press it through, if you want and discard zest left in the strainer). Bake bars until the edges are completely set center jiggles ever so slightly when moved, 28 to 34 minutes. Set bars in the baking pan on a wire rack at room temperature until completely cooled, about 1 hour, then chill in refrigerator, uncovered, until completely cold and firm, at least 6 hours, but preferably overnight.

While bars chill, make the pink dusting, if desired: In food processor or in a blender, combine the freeze-dried strawberries and confectioners’ sugar. Process until mixture has the texture of very fine dust, 20 to 30 seconds.

Once bars are cool, run a thin offset spatula or knife around the edges to help loosen them. Then, using the parchment paper, lift the bars out of the pan and transfer onto a cutting board. Dust the top of the bars with a generous, even layer of the pink dusting or plain confectioners’ sugar. (You might not need all of the pink dusting.)

Cut bars into a 4-by-6 grid to make 24 squares, wiping knife with a damp cloth between each cut, and serve immediately. Store leftover bars, in an airtight container in a single layer, in fridge for up to 5 days. If desired, dust again before serving. Yield: 24 bars