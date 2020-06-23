Seasoned to Taste: Go global with these easy-to-make tastes of travel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer solstice sunrise from Stonehenge livestreamed on Facebook whetted our travel appetites this week. But we ain’t goin’ much of anywhere. Slow and steady wins the race, we think, so we’re going to continue to be prudent (and masked) going forward.

Still, this season sparks wanderlust. Thanks to our friends at The Mill, we’ve been able to take a series of virtual “trips” to wondrous wine-producing regions around the globe. Sign up and a package of pre-measured pours of five wines, plus appetizers for pairing, show up at your door. Then Zoom into a group discussion with wine distributors as you plate and pour these tastes of elsewhere.

It's a lot of work to select wines, pair with food, prepare PowerPoints with maps and images of vineyards and vintners. But for participants — total vacation! The Mill’s Chef Adam has worked with wine distributors Mark from the Italian Vine and Paeter from Quail to create food pairings that not only complement the wine, but tolerate packaging, delivery and serving by participants with varying plating skills.