Seasoned to Taste: Go global with these easy-to-make tastes of travel

Summer solstice sunrise from Stonehenge livestreamed on Facebook whetted our travel appetites this week. But we ain’t goin’ much of anywhere. Slow and steady wins the race, we think, so we’re going to continue to be prudent (and masked) going forward.
Still, this season sparks wanderlust. Thanks to our friends at The Mill, we’ve been able to take a series of virtual “trips” to wondrous wine-producing regions around the globe. Sign up and a package of pre-measured pours of five wines, plus appetizers for pairing, show up at your door. Then Zoom into a group discussion with wine distributors as you plate and pour these tastes of elsewhere.
It's a lot of work to select wines, pair with food, prepare PowerPoints with maps and images of vineyards and vintners. But for participants — total vacation! The Mill’s Chef Adam has worked with wine distributors Mark from the Italian Vine and Paeter from Quail to create food pairings that not only complement the wine, but tolerate packaging, delivery and serving by participants with varying plating skills.
A couple of the dishes — one from South Africa and one from Spain — were savory surprises that got many raves. Because both use canned beans as a base, they’d be easy to add to any summertime barbecue or picnic menu. Chakalaka, combining canned beans, peppers, onion and curry, can be served as a side, a relish or a main dish. Families in South African townships have their own favorite versions, and some add hot chilis, tomatoes, cabbage and more to their mixes. Feel free to kick it up a notch, if you and eaters are so inclined.
Espinaca con garbanzos is a favorite tapas treat in many Spanish restaurants and homes. The secret weapon here is paprika — and if you’ve got smoked paprika on hand you can make the dish even more delicioso.
Best of all, these tastes of travel are surprisingly simple to make. Most trips to somewhere else involve significant planning, prepping, and often, not a lot of fun in getting there. These dishes are transporting, but the easy way. Especially if you have a glass of wine to fuel your journey! (Pairings below).
Find more details about virtual wine tastings at millcoffee.com.
Chakalaka
1 yellow pepper, diced
1 orange pepper, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
1 carrot, grated
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 28-ounce cans vegetarian baked beans
1 teaspoon ground ginger
3 tablespoons curry powder
1 teaspoon paprika
Heat olive oil in saute pan. Saute vegetables until onions are translucent. Add canned baked beans. Stir in spices, simmer 10 minutes. Serve hot or cold.
Wine pairings: 2018 Robertson Wines Pinotage or 2016 Rupert & Rothschild Classique Bordeaux Blend.
Espinaca con Garbanzos
2 15.5-ounce cans garbanzo beans
1 onion
2 14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 ounces fresh spinach
2 tablespoons paprika
Heat oven to 250 degrees. Drain garbanzo beans. Spread onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and paprika. Bake 15 minutes or until dry.
Dice onion and saute onion in olive oil until translucent. Add spinach, tomatoes, and garbanzo beans. Stir. Simmer for 20 minutes.
Wine pairing: 2014 Rotilan Torra
Source: Chef Adam, The Mill.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
