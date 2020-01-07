Seasoned to Taste: Gnocchi with friends a tasty way to have fun

Here’s a resolution for 2020: Cook more. With friends. Share what you make well. Or take a risk as a group and taste what happens. Michelin stars, maybe not, but laughter and memories guaranteed!
We tried out our 2020 trend with some young friends just as the old year staggered off. Amanda used her considerable baking/cooking/restaurant kitchen experience to help us neophytes crank out some pretty respectable potato gnocchi. Lots of hands-on for all! Our friend Sharon made a simple savory red sauce. Jessica showed us a 5-minute miracle with spinach, pine nuts, butter and garlic. Our other Jessica tossed a savory, Italian herbed salad. And our friend Sandra supplied the wine and the wisecracks.
In a couple of hours we learned, shared, laughed and made a marvelous meal! It’s a recipe for success we’ll carry on — and recommend — throughout this coming year!
Light and Tender Potato Gnocchi
3 pounds russet potatoes, scrubbed, pierced all over with a fork
3 egg yolks, lightly beaten (optional; see note)
3/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for dusting and as needed
Kosher salt
Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for grating
Preheat oven to 450°. Set potatoes on a wire rack set over a baking sheet or directly on the oven's racks. Bake until completely tender, about 45 minutes.
On a work surface use tongs to hold hot potatoes, slicing each in half lengthwise.
Spoon potato flesh into a ricer or food mill fitted with the finest disk. Press potato flesh onto a clean work surface, spreading it into an even layer, and allow steam to escape for a few minutes.
Drizzle egg yolks all over, if using.
Scoop 1/2 cup flour into a fine-mesh sieve and tap to dust flour all over potatoes. Use a pastry blender or bench scraper to chop down repeatedly to cut flour and egg into potato.
Use bench scraper to gather up shaggy potato mass and pat into a loose ball. Press ball flat with hands, then fold in half using bench scraper and press down again.
Scoop remaining 1/4 cup flour into sieve and dust all over potato dough. Continue to gently fold and press, just until a uniform dough comes together. (Make sure to simply fold and press down; avoid the smearing motion used when kneading bread.) Dust potato dough all over with flour and gently form into a log.
Clean work area well and dust with fresh flour. Using bench scraper, slice off a 2-inch-thick portion of dough and roll into a 1/2 inch thick snake; use a light touch as you roll, using your palms more than your fingers. Dust with flour as needed to prevent sticking.
Use bench scraper (or knife) to cut snake into 1-inch portions; trim off uneven ends. Transfer gnocchi to a well-floured area or baking sheet and repeat with remaining dough.
Bring a large pot of very well-salted water to a boil. Use bench scraper or slotted spatula to scoop up gnocchi and transfer to boiling water. Stir once very gently with a slotted spoon to prevent sticking. When gnocchi begin to float to the surface, wait about 20 seconds, then taste one; it should be soft yet cooked through, without any raw-flour flavor.
Carefully spoon gnocchi into serving dishes and top with grated Parmesan cheese and/or sauce of choice. Serve right away.
Note: If you're new to gnocchi, start with egg yolk; if you are more practiced, try omitting for lighter, more potato-y gnocchi. Egg yolks make a slightly firmer dough, easier to work with and less likely to fall apart when cooked. They also produce a little denser gnocchi. In our tests, the amount of flour was roughly the same, egg yolks or not.
Daniel Gritzer, seriouseats.com
Spinach and Pine Nuts
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons pine nuts
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 10-ounce package fresh spinach, torn
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan
Heat butter in large nonstick skillet, over low-medium heat. Add pine nuts and cook about 3 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring constantly. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add spinach, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until spinach wilts. Stir in salt and pepper. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve over gnocchi or pasta.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.