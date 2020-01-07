Seasoned to Taste: Gnocchi with friends a tasty way to have fun

On a work surface use tongs to hold hot potatoes, slicing each in half lengthwise.

Spoon potato flesh into a ricer or food mill fitted with the finest disk. Press potato flesh onto a clean work surface, spreading it into an even layer, and allow steam to escape for a few minutes.

Drizzle egg yolks all over, if using.

Scoop 1/2 cup flour into a fine-mesh sieve and tap to dust flour all over potatoes. Use a pastry blender or bench scraper to chop down repeatedly to cut flour and egg into potato.

Use bench scraper to gather up shaggy potato mass and pat into a loose ball. Press ball flat with hands, then fold in half using bench scraper and press down again.

Scoop remaining 1/4 cup flour into sieve and dust all over potato dough. Continue to gently fold and press, just until a uniform dough comes together. (Make sure to simply fold and press down; avoid the smearing motion used when kneading bread.) Dust potato dough all over with flour and gently form into a log.

Clean work area well and dust with fresh flour. Using bench scraper, slice off a 2-inch-thick portion of dough and roll into a 1/2 inch thick snake; use a light touch as you roll, using your palms more than your fingers. Dust with flour as needed to prevent sticking.