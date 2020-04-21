Seasoned to Taste: Getting fresh taste from frozen food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The calendar suggests we should be enjoying the first fresh spring produce soon. The thermometer taunts us with frigid reality. And our farmer’s markets opening timelines are in limbo along with most everything else.

So we turn back to what’s on hand. Excavating the freezer. Contemplating the many pounds of root vegetables you bought way last month because they’d last. Boy, have they!

Frozen green beans are typically a recipe for green sog-on-a-plate. And what new to do with all those carrots?

The InterWeb, which has been our lifeline for so much of late, wins again. Lynne Curry reveals how to transform frozen green beans into something so crispy and caramelized we fought over who got the last ones! And our friend Ashley spiced up an Easter dinner with easy roasted carrots that took advantage of all those jars in the spice rack. Transforming, both of these.