Seasoned to Taste: Getting fresh taste from frozen food
View Comments
Seasoned to Taste

Seasoned to Taste: Getting fresh taste from frozen food

{{featured_button_text}}
Lynne Ireland

The calendar suggests we should be enjoying the first fresh spring produce soon. The thermometer taunts us with frigid reality. And our farmer’s markets opening timelines are in limbo along with most everything else.

So we turn back to what’s on hand. Excavating the freezer. Contemplating the many pounds of root vegetables you bought way last month because they’d last. Boy, have they!

Frozen green beans are typically a recipe for green sog-on-a-plate. And what new to do with all those carrots?

The InterWeb, which has been our lifeline for so much of late, wins again. Lynne Curry reveals how to transform frozen green beans into something so crispy and caramelized we fought over who got the last ones! And our friend Ashley spiced up an Easter dinner with easy roasted carrots that took advantage of all those jars in the spice rack. Transforming, both of these.

The green bean recipe calls for “the better part of a stick of butter” but we used far less olive oil and still had results worth coveting. Whichever fat you use, preheat a cast-iron pan, add fat and when it melts, toss in a 1-pound bag of frozen green beans. As Lynne Curry notes, “They sit and begin to steam, then gradually lose their coating of frost.Once they’re bright green, you hear siz-zling and popping, you stir and see promising signs of color – ochre and brown.”

Curry’s version suggests cooking on medium low for many minutes, with periodic stirring and testing for beans that turn crispy, crunchy and caramelized. We cooked our version for about 20 minutes, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t have the 35-plus minutes the recipe recommends. We were without mushrooms or shallots, but the dish was still delish.

The carrots take even less attention. Peel, chop, season, roast. An occasional stir creates caramelizing on many surfaces, just like the “burnt beans.”

Mine your freezer and fridge, stay home and be well!

Caramelized Frozen Green Beans with Mushrooms

6 tablespoons unsalted butter (or less olive oil)

1 pound frozen green beans

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced, optional

4 medium cremini mushrooms, sliced optional

Heat a large cast-iron pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add butter. When it foams, add green beans, stir to coat and leave them to heat until they’re no longer frost coated, about 5 minutes.

Add salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low so you can still hear them sizzling and stir the beans intermittently until they shrink, wrinkle and about half of them are darkly colored, about 30 minutes more.

Add shallots and mushrooms for the last 10 to 15 minutes of cooking until the mushrooms brown and the shallots soften. Taste for seasoning before serving.

Source: lynnecurry.com

Oven-Roasted Spiced Carrots

2 pounds medium carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Dash ground cloves

Dash cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss carrots with oil. Mix seasonings; sprinkle over carrots and toss to coat. Arrange carrots in a single layer in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Roast 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Prep: 15 min. Bake: 25 min. Yield: 8 servings.

Source: tasteofhome.com

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movie: “Flu”
Food and Cooking

Movie: “Flu”

  • Updated

Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion,” the 2011 movie that features Gwyneth Paltrow as patient zero in a flu pandemic, has been hogging the contamination movie spotlight since the novel coronavirus hit. But when it comes to flu flicks, I am incredibly partial to South Korean director Sung-su Kim’s 2013 thriller, which features all the right teeth-gritting plot lines: a fast-moving, fatal virus and a single-mom doctor who is laboring to find a cure — in a race against time and an official from the World Health Organization with an itchy trigger finger.

How to make homemade Pop-Tarts
Food and Cooking

How to make homemade Pop-Tarts

  • Updated

As we grow older and put more of an emphasis on healthy eating, it’ s easy to forget some of the delicious desserts and sugary breakfast cereals we ate as children. And even though those sweet treats may not be healthy, it’ s still fun to return to them every once in a while for a dose of comfort and nostalgia. Homemade Pop-Tarts with Brown Sugar Glaze.

Movie: “This Is the End”
Food and Cooking

Movie: “This Is the End”

  • Updated

I thought the end of the world was going to be super-Mad Max. Instead, it’s a tedium of Zoom video conference calls and celebrities singing “Imagine.” Which is why I deeply appreciate the lowbrow humor of “This Is the End,” the stoner-bro comedy directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, that captures the banalities and fragile egos of a pack of callow actors as they muddle through a biblical apocalypse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News