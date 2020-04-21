Seasoned to Taste: Getting fresh taste from frozen food

The calendar suggests we should be enjoying the first fresh spring produce soon. The thermometer taunts us with frigid reality. And our farmer’s markets opening timelines are in limbo along with most everything else.
So we turn back to what’s on hand. Excavating the freezer. Contemplating the many pounds of root vegetables you bought way last month because they’d last. Boy, have they!
Frozen green beans are typically a recipe for green sog-on-a-plate. And what new to do with all those carrots?
The InterWeb, which has been our lifeline for so much of late, wins again. Lynne Curry reveals how to transform frozen green beans into something so crispy and caramelized we fought over who got the last ones! And our friend Ashley spiced up an Easter dinner with easy roasted carrots that took advantage of all those jars in the spice rack. Transforming, both of these.
The green bean recipe calls for “the better part of a stick of butter” but we used far less olive oil and still had results worth coveting. Whichever fat you use, preheat a cast-iron pan, add fat and when it melts, toss in a 1-pound bag of frozen green beans. As Lynne Curry notes, “They sit and begin to steam, then gradually lose their coating of frost.Once they’re bright green, you hear siz-zling and popping, you stir and see promising signs of color – ochre and brown.”
Curry’s version suggests cooking on medium low for many minutes, with periodic stirring and testing for beans that turn crispy, crunchy and caramelized. We cooked our version for about 20 minutes, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t have the 35-plus minutes the recipe recommends. We were without mushrooms or shallots, but the dish was still delish.
The carrots take even less attention. Peel, chop, season, roast. An occasional stir creates caramelizing on many surfaces, just like the “burnt beans.”
Mine your freezer and fridge, stay home and be well!
Caramelized Frozen Green Beans with Mushrooms
6 tablespoons unsalted butter (or less olive oil)
1 pound frozen green beans
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced, optional
4 medium cremini mushrooms, sliced optional
Heat a large cast-iron pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add butter. When it foams, add green beans, stir to coat and leave them to heat until they’re no longer frost coated, about 5 minutes.
Add salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low so you can still hear them sizzling and stir the beans intermittently until they shrink, wrinkle and about half of them are darkly colored, about 30 minutes more.
Add shallots and mushrooms for the last 10 to 15 minutes of cooking until the mushrooms brown and the shallots soften. Taste for seasoning before serving.
Source: lynnecurry.com
Oven-Roasted Spiced Carrots
2 pounds medium carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Dash ground cloves
Dash cayenne pepper
Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss carrots with oil. Mix seasonings; sprinkle over carrots and toss to coat. Arrange carrots in a single layer in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Roast 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Prep: 15 min. Bake: 25 min. Yield: 8 servings.
Source: tasteofhome.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.