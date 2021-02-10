Seasoned to Taste: Get your 'well' on with these spring soups

The road to hell is paved, they say, with good intentions. But what about the road to “well"? With good intention, we ply our beloveds with luxurious treats— chocolate and cocktails and big beef, oh my! And in these shack-whacky every-day’s-the-same times we celebrate every holiday that comes along with deliciously indulgent dishes.

This next week is chock-full of those road-to-hell temptations: Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras. Go for it, we say. No point in trying to make “wellness versions” of Peking duck or chocolate mousse or gumbo and king cake.

But on days in between, how about something closer to spring tonic? These well-intentioned recipes offer an appealing contrast to all the heavy holiday stuff. Frigid temps and endless snow send us to the soup pot, but filled with veggies and bright flavors, soups can help us get our “well” on.

Change it up even more by getting out your blender to whirl a “raw” soup to drink from a glass! Whichever you choose, spring-y soups help use your good intentions to pave your way to well!

Spring Chicken Miso Soup

* 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

* Salt and pepper

* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil