Seasoned to Taste: Get your 'well' on with these spring soups

The road to hell is paved, they say, with good intentions. But what about the road to “well"? With good intention, we ply our beloveds with luxurious treats— chocolate and cocktails and big beef, oh my! And in these shack-whacky every-day’s-the-same times we celebrate every holiday that comes along with deliciously indulgent dishes.
This next week is chock-full of those road-to-hell temptations: Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras. Go for it, we say. No point in trying to make “wellness versions” of Peking duck or chocolate mousse or gumbo and king cake.
But on days in between, how about something closer to spring tonic? These well-intentioned recipes offer an appealing contrast to all the heavy holiday stuff. Frigid temps and endless snow send us to the soup pot, but filled with veggies and bright flavors, soups can help us get our “well” on.
Change it up even more by getting out your blender to whirl a “raw” soup to drink from a glass! Whichever you choose, spring-y soups help use your good intentions to pave your way to well!
Spring Chicken Miso Soup
* 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
* Salt and pepper
* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
* 2 garlic cloves, minced
* 2 teaspoons grated ginger
* 1 tablespoon mirin or sherry
* 1 tablespoon sugar
* 1 tablespoon tamari or light soy sauce
* 8 ounces soba (buckwheat noodles)
* 8 ounces sugar snap peas or snow peas, trimmed
* 8 cups water
* 2 medium leeks, white and tender green part, diced, about 2 cups
* ¼ cup white miso, or more to taste
* 5 ounces baby spinach, about 4 cups
* A few basil or shiso leaves, julienned
Directions: Season chicken thighs on all sides with salt and pepper. Put oil in a heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium-high heat. Add thighs and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, reducing heat to keep meat from browning. Turn and cook other side for about 2 minutes.
Add garlic and ginger and let sizzle without browning. Add mirin, sugar, tamari and 8 cups water, then bring mixture to boil. Lower heat and simmer gently for 20 minutes. Turn off heat. Remove thighs and chop into ½-inch chunks, then return meat to pot. Taste broth and adjust salt if necessary.
In a separate pot, cook buckwheat noodles according to package directions, being careful not to overcook. Drain noodles and refresh with cool water, then leave at room temperature.
Bring a small pot of salted water to boil. Add snap peas and leeks and simmer 1 minute, then drain and refresh with cool water. Leave at room temperature.
To serve, reheat broth to just under a boil. Dilute miso with a little hot broth and whisk into soup. Add spinach and let wilt slightly, then add leeks and snap peas and let them warm for 1 minute. Divide the noodles among 6 warmed bowls and ladle soup over. Top each bowl with a little basil.
Source: David Tanis, nytimes.com.
Spring Tonic Soup
* 6 ounces peeled carrots, thickly sliced, about a heaping cup
* purified water about a cup
* 1 small chunk of fresh ginger about 1 teaspoonful
* 1 teaspoon cider vinegar or more to taste
* a pinch of sea salt
Directions: Add everything to your Vitamix or other high speed blender, starting with ¾ cup of the water, and blend until silky smooth. Add more water if the soup is too thick. Taste and adjust the seasonings.
Pour into glass or small bowl and garnish with a leafy carrottop sprig.
Make it your own: For a completely different flavor profile, roast the carrots with some olive oil, salt and pepper for about 15 minutes at 400F before pureeing.
* Add any spices you like, coriander, turmeric, or curry would be nice.
* Add some fresh-squeezed tangerine or orange juice in place of some of the water.
* Try this with baby beets.
* Add a swirl of yogurt as a garnish.
Source: Sue Moran, theviewfromgreatisland.com.
