Seasoned to Taste: For dipping, just try to beet hummus

Cool, clear, aquamarine; nothing like the first glimpse of a city swimming pool on a steamy spring day to make you long to take a dip. And while we’re waiting for pools to open May 29 (thanks, Parks & Rec!) why not satisfy the longing to take a dip by making one?
Dips are a summer standard and it’s easy to see why. Scrumptious seasonings and smooth texture combine to create an often-irresistible adjunct to just about anything you want to eat. Food historians suggest that people have been “dipping” for millennia, using concoctions to enhance flavors and even tenderize meats. These days there seems to be a dipping mania, fueled in part by parents desperate to get their kids to eat veggies and in part by marketers. Pizza dunked in ranch, anyone?
Highly portable, dips and whatever-you-want-to-stick-in-’em are a convenient carry-along for potlucks, play dates, (pool) parties. One dip downside: many are high-fat, highly processed and sodium-saturated. And much of what we like to dip into dips is not the healthiest choice, either.
So we’re always on the lookout for make-your-own dips that are super-satisfying but more on the healthy side. Hummus is one popular addition to the dip display, and it’s easy to make at home. Even better, with the right ingredients, it can be downright beautiful.
Our friend Patty’s beet hummus is a dipping delight. Packed with nutrition as well as eye-appeal, this mix highlights one of our favorite super-foods. Beets help regulate blood pressure, boost physical stamina by increasing blood flow and fight inflammation. The garbanzo base to which the beets are added also has its merits, like all legumes. And getting them from a can has a bonus: the viscosity of aquafaba, AKA “garbanzo juice,” helps smooth and bind the hummus. Save the rest of the liquid for use as an egg replacement in vegan baking. It even can be whipped into semi-stiff peaks to replace whipped egg whites in cocktails as well as baked goods.
Patty heaps on more health by serving this delicious dip with fresh veggies and tortillas, cut into triangles, popped into the oven, to make crispy dippers. You could do the same with cut-up pita bread. Either is a quick, simple way to get that satisfying crunch with way less fat and salt than commercial chips. A wise person as well as a creative cook, Patty ends her recipe with one last excellent instruction: “Drink wine. Eat heartily.”
A great dip to make till there’s a dip you can take!
Patty’s Beet Hummus
15-20 garlic cloves
Two large beets
Two 15-ounce cans garbanzo beans
2 tablespoons garbanzo liquid reserved from can (aquafaba)
couple pinches of salt
¾ cup of tahini
2-ish tablespoons olive oil
2-3 teaspoons ground cumin
Roast garlic cloves drizzled with olive oil on baking pan at 400 degrees until start to char. Cut beets in chunks and boil. Cool beets, then put in food processor with garlic, garbanzos and rest of ingredients. Blend until creamy or desired consistency. Add more cumin, lemon, tahini to taste.
Serve with cut raw vegetables and baked tortilla triangle slices
Drink wine. Eat heartily.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcome comments and questions from others who do (or don’t.) Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com