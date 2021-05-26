Seasoned to Taste: For dipping, just try to beet hummus

Cool, clear, aquamarine; nothing like the first glimpse of a city swimming pool on a steamy spring day to make you long to take a dip. And while we’re waiting for pools to open May 29 (thanks, Parks & Rec!) why not satisfy the longing to take a dip by making one?

Dips are a summer standard and it’s easy to see why. Scrumptious seasonings and smooth texture combine to create an often-irresistible adjunct to just about anything you want to eat. Food historians suggest that people have been “dipping” for millennia, using concoctions to enhance flavors and even tenderize meats. These days there seems to be a dipping mania, fueled in part by parents desperate to get their kids to eat veggies and in part by marketers. Pizza dunked in ranch, anyone?

Highly portable, dips and whatever-you-want-to-stick-in-’em are a convenient carry-along for potlucks, play dates, (pool) parties. One dip downside: many are high-fat, highly processed and sodium-saturated. And much of what we like to dip into dips is not the healthiest choice, either.

So we’re always on the lookout for make-your-own dips that are super-satisfying but more on the healthy side. Hummus is one popular addition to the dip display, and it’s easy to make at home. Even better, with the right ingredients, it can be downright beautiful.