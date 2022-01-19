Seasoned to Taste: Find some wintry wonder in this satisfying dish

Whether you’re a mama or a papa, becoming a parent is a huge transition. No matter what role you fill, food is the focus, particularly in those early weeks. Sustenance for the suckling babe is, of course, paramount. But keeping the folks fed is critical, too, especially in the face of inevitable sleep deprivation.
While many dads have a more limited role in the feeding process if the baby is nursing, some we know are superbly supportive when it comes to suppertime for those on solids. The latest new dad in our big blended family cooked up a storm before the new one arrived, and he continues to feed the new mama and son with some family favorites.
A few years back, his big brother made a proud papa pork that’s comparatively simple and can provide a meat-eating mama with plenty of sustenance. This recipe takes a page from Martha Stewart’s notebook and uses the slow cooker to transform an inexpensive cut into porcine perfection. This is one of those easily adaptable recipes that you’ll be happy to have in your arsenal, regardless of your family status.
Slow-cooked ahead, this Italian braised pork gets better with time, so dinnertime can accommodate the uncertain schedules part of new baby parenting. And leftovers can be kept or frozen, so you can enjoy the security of supper stashed away, ready to reheat or thaw on a dime.
Our papa made this with a bigger chunk of pork than called for, and he substituted red wine vinegar when he discovered no fruit of the vine was close at hand. Thrown in the crockpot before bedtime, the pork tenderized overnight. And got even more meltingly marvelous kept on low through the next day. Simply superb for supper over steamed fingerling potatoes. But as Martha notes, it could go over couscous, noodles, pasta, polenta or even over crusty bread for a very soupy sandwich.
About 20 minutes of simple prep is all it takes. So whether you’re a new parent, old grandfolk or just a busy body these days, you’ll find some wintry wonder in this satisfying dish.
Italian Braised Pork
2 tablespoons olive oil
2½ pounds boneless pork shoulder
Coarse salt and pepper
1 large yellow onion, diced small
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 stalk celery, diced small
¾ teaspoon fennel seeds
½ cup dry red wine, such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot
1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
4 cups prepared couscous, for serving
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high. Season pork with salt and pepper, and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer pork to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Reduce heat to medium and add onion, garlic, celery and fennel seeds to pan; cook until onion is softened, about 4 minutes.
Add wine and cook, scraping up browned bits with a wooden spoon, until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add to slow cooker along with tomatoes. Cover and cook on high until pork is very tender, 4 hours (or 8 hours on low).
Transfer pork to a cutting board. With two forks, shred meat into bite-size pieces, discarding any large pieces of fat. Skim fat off sauce and discard. Return shredded pork to slow cooker and stir to combine. (To store: Cool, cover, and refrigerate up to 3 days, or freeze in airtight container.) Serve over couscous.
Source: marthastewart.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com