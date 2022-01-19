Seasoned to Taste: Find some wintry wonder in this satisfying dish

Whether you’re a mama or a papa, becoming a parent is a huge transition. No matter what role you fill, food is the focus, particularly in those early weeks. Sustenance for the suckling babe is, of course, paramount. But keeping the folks fed is critical, too, especially in the face of inevitable sleep deprivation.

While many dads have a more limited role in the feeding process if the baby is nursing, some we know are superbly supportive when it comes to suppertime for those on solids. The latest new dad in our big blended family cooked up a storm before the new one arrived, and he continues to feed the new mama and son with some family favorites.

A few years back, his big brother made a proud papa pork that’s comparatively simple and can provide a meat-eating mama with plenty of sustenance. This recipe takes a page from Martha Stewart’s notebook and uses the slow cooker to transform an inexpensive cut into porcine perfection. This is one of those easily adaptable recipes that you’ll be happy to have in your arsenal, regardless of your family status.