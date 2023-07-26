How did they (and we) survive in days of yore? You know, before air conditioning, when Nebraska did its July inferno thing. There’s the classic photo of people sleeping on the state Capitol lawn in the 1930s. Kids ran through lawn sprinklers. And a certain brother of ours persisted in just standing in front of the open refrigerator door. Porch sitting, fans, the ol’ swimming hole. Or once we got a window air conditioner, the whole family sleeping on the dining room floor.

Mostly, we sweat a lot. And kept the ice cube trays in constant rotation. Tea, pop, juice, Nebraska’s own Kool-Aid, even plain old water became a mini A/C when poured over a glass of ice. The cool condensation on those aluminum (or glass) tumblers soothed our sticky foreheads as much as the liquids cooled us down.

Way before the air conditioner, the freezer was our friend.

This year’s heat wave has us going back to some of our favorite frozen treats and adding a new one. We’re adapting our grandkids’ favorite banana slices with peanut butter and chocolate chips into a frozen confection that mimics the flavor profile of Snickers bars. Chocolate and caramel syrup drizzled over quartered bananas smeared with peanut butter couldn’t be simpler. Crushed peanuts offer a finishing crunch. A couple of hours in the freezer and you’ve got a tray of heat wave relief.

And our go-to combo of a favorite frozen yogurt recipe and a favorite cocktail is already in the freezer. This non-alcoholic icy confection can serve as a palate cleanser, in bigger bowls as dessert or for fun as popsicles. It melts quickly, so scoop it up just before serving. Add blueberries or mangos or fresh mint garnish to contrast with the arctic white frostiness. A/C in a dish (or on a stick)!

Frozen Banana Snickers Bars

* Ripe bananas

* Peanut butter

* Chocolate syrup

* Caramel syrup

* Crushed peanuts

Peel bananas, cut in half crosswise. Insert popsicle stick in each half or cut each half lengthwise and place on a metal sheet. Spread a smear of peanut butter, drizzle with syrups, press on crushed peanuts. Freeze about 2 hours. If not all consumed, store in airtight container in freezer. (You may want to set out for just a bit to make the bananas easier for little people to eat.)

Frozen Ginger Mojito Yogurt Sorbet or Popsicles

* ¾ cup water

* ½ cup sugar

* ¼ cup light corn syrup

* 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger root

* About 20 leaves fresh mint, plus additional small leaves for garnish

* 1 cup buttermilk

* 1 cup plain non-fat or low-fat yogurt

* ¼ cup lime juice

* Lime zest to taste

Optional additions for serving: fresh blueberries, strawberries, mango pieces (or fresh fruit of your choice).

Bring water, sugar, light corn syrup and grated ginger to boil in medium saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil 2 minutes. Add mint, remove from heat. Let steep 5 minutes or so. Strain into medium bowl and chill until cool. Whisk in yogurt, buttermilk, lime juice and lime zest. Pour into shallow pans and freeze, stirring occasionally. (If you pour a thin layer into two or three round cake pans or pie tins you can get this to freeze in a couple of hours.) Before serving, whirl in blender or food processor until the consistency of soft ice cream. Layer frozen confection on top of blueberries or chunks of mango in cocktail or other glasses (clear plastic cups work great for picnics) and garnish with mint leaf. Or pour mixture into popsicle molds; freeze until set. Or place a few blueberries or mango pieces into the bottom of popsicle molds, fill with mixture, freeze until set. Run under hot water a few seconds, unmold and serve.

Adapted from Bon Appetit.

