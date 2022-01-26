Seasoned to Taste: Fabulous flavor in brain-boosting dishes

“Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food.” This oft-quoted aphorism is attributed to Hippocrates, but scholars have discovered it doesn’t actually appear in any of the texts he wrote. Seems that maybe it was cooked up in the 1920s and then exploded, like a lot of American attitudes about food, in the 1970s. Ancient wisdom or not, there’s increasing scientific research substantiating food as a source of not only physical, but mental health.

Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard psychologist and trained professional chef whose study of nutrition led her to write “This Is Your Brain on Food.” In addition to the brain-boosting leafy greens, seafood, nuts and beans touted for physical health, she praises cooking with spices. Especially turmeric, the active ingredient of which, curcumin, “may support attention and overall cognition.”