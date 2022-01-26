Seasoned to Taste: Fabulous flavor in brain-boosting dishes

“Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food.” This oft-quoted aphorism is attributed to Hippocrates, but scholars have discovered it doesn’t actually appear in any of the texts he wrote. Seems that maybe it was cooked up in the 1920s and then exploded, like a lot of American attitudes about food, in the 1970s. Ancient wisdom or not, there’s increasing scientific research substantiating food as a source of not only physical, but mental health.
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard psychologist and trained professional chef whose study of nutrition led her to write “This Is Your Brain on Food.” In addition to the brain-boosting leafy greens, seafood, nuts and beans touted for physical health, she praises cooking with spices. Especially turmeric, the active ingredient of which, curcumin, “may support attention and overall cognition.”
But truth be told, sometimes our mental health improves most when we try out a new dish. Our friend Roger eyeballed an intriguing fish recipe in the latest Bon Appetit that incorporated lots of turmeric into a savory sauce inspired by Vietnamese fish sauce caramel. Lime, brown sugar and soy sauce form the sauce base, with turmeric and a small jolt of cayenne adding fabulous flavor as well as brain-boosting compounds. Fragrant jasmine rice and lots of fresh mint and cilantro leaves created a dish that checked all the boxes: sweet, sour, savory, refreshing, rich yet light.
The recipe calls for a good amount of turmeric, so don’t use that jar that’s been on the spice rack since way back. You’ll find many ways to use it beyond this beautiful caramelly creation. And you may find you not only feel better, you’ll think better!
Turmeric Caramel Cod
4 limes
½ cup (packed) brown sugar
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon ground turmeric
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Kosher salt
4 5–6-ounce cod or other flaky whitefish fillets
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For serving: Cooked jasmine rice, thinly sliced white onion, mint leaves, and cilantro leaves with tender stems
Slice 3 limes in half and squeeze through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl (you should have about 5 Tablespoons juice); discard seeds. Cut remaining lime into wedges.
Whisk lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, turmeric, cayenne, and a pinch of salt in a small saucepan to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, swirling pan occasionally to keep mixture from bubbling up, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Let caramel cool slightly (it will continue to thicken
Meanwhile, pat fish dry, then season with salt. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook fish until flesh is opaque, cooked through, and flakes easily with a fork, about 3 minutes per side.
Divide rice among plates and top each with a fillet. Spoon warm caramel over. Top with white onion, mint, and cilantro. Serve with reserved lime wedges for squeezing over. Discard seeds. Cut remaining lime into wedges.
Source: Kendra Vaculin, bonappetit.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com